'Bachelor' Fans Are Divided Over Grant's "Wild" Confession

On The Bachelor, there’s a nuanced progression from “falling” to “falling in love” to actually being “in love” with someone. So when Grant Ellis took the leap and told Litia Garr he loved her during the March 17 episode, fans were excited to see the Season 29 lead seemingly make a decisive step toward a potential future together.

Of course, that excitement waned when Grant expressed doubts about the sweet declaration — leaving fans at home confused ahead of the finale.

Grant Is Torn

During the dinner portion of their overnight date, Grant told Litia: “I can see you as my wife, because I do love you.”

Litia shared that she loved Grant, too, and while their date ended the next morning on a positive note, he was torn inside.

“Maybe I should have waited a little longer,” he said. “To look somebody in the eye and say that and see them light up, and then know in the back of your mind, I have other people I feel that for... I don’t know. How do I maneuver through this? Because I do love her, but I also am falling hard — if not very close to in love — with somebody else.”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

That somebody else is Juliana Pasquarosa. Whoever he ultimately chooses, his 11th-hour indecision is sure to have some emotional fallout. “Grant is now almost immediately regretting saying ‘I love you’ to Litia. This is gonna be bad,” one viewer on X (formerly Twitter) wrote.

“Grant saying I love you to Litia then saying he MAY be falling in love with someone else and that’s holding him back is WILD,” said another.

Looking Ahead

Several fans also worried that Grant’s final rose recipient will have a hard time watching the season back if she isn’t Litia. As one fan said, “If Juliana wins she’ll be watching Grant tell Litia he loves her multiple times.”

“If he didn’t pick Litia, I know whoever he chose is SICK to the stomach watching this episode,” commented another viewer. “He called this woman ‘once in a lifetime.’”

Disney/Anne Marie Fox

However, one fan put forward a different theory. “I’m convinced the producers are telling Grant to act like he’s conflicted so the season can give off confused drama like every other season finale,” they wrote. “He clearly loves Litia.”

“This 100%,” agreed one commenter.

Whatever goes down, Grant previously told Bustle he has “no regrets” about his Bachelor journey. “You have to make decisions in such a short time frame, and the process is sped up, but it’s right up my alley,” he said. “I would rather have done it this way than the traditional route in the ‘real world.’”