Overnights may be known as fantasy suites on The Bachelor, but the week is rarely a pure fairytale. For Grant Ellis, the March 17 episode saw him navigate conflicted feelings about his final three women: Juliana Pasquarosa, Zoe McGrady, and Litia Garr.

Here’s a fantasy suites recap, including why Zoe left The Bachelor in Grant’s penultimate week.

A Healing Heart-To-Heart

First up was Juliana, who met with last year’s runner-up, Daisy Kent, to talk about the week ahead. Juliana admitted that she was nervous about putting herself out there and discussing her past relationship, but when it came time for her date with Grant, she resolved to do just that.

After a four-wheeling date, Grant opened up about his late grandma’s background in the Dominican Republic, which emboldened Juliana to share her story. As she explained at dinner, her ex’s repeated infidelity “did a lot of damage.” The experience left her incredibly uncertain, as two other women were still vying for Grant’s heart.

“It’s just so scary to feel like I have somebody like you in front of me, and there’s a chance that it might not be me,” she said.

Juliana’s vulnerability touched Grant, and after assuaging her concerns about feeling “broken,” he admitted he was falling in love.

The next morning, Juliana said she’d “spiral” as Grant went on his other two dates.

He’s Aligned With Zoe

Next, it was time for Grant and Zoe’s overnight date. Zoe met with Rachel Nance from Joey Graziadei’s Bachelor season, where they bonded over their respective “slow-burn” experiences.

Rachel encouraged Zoe to head into the day with confidence. Despite an awkward start to the date with a silent couple’s yoga session, Grant and Zoe made headway at dinner. They both opened up about challenges they faced growing up and were also aligned on their timeline for having children in a few years.

“Zoe wants to build a better family than what she had, and that’s something that I want,” Grant said the next morning. “And there’s no doubt in my mind that we can make that happen.”

Grant’s 1st “I Love You”

Finally, Litia and Grant went on their pivotal date. But first, Litia received some support from Kaity Biggar, Zach Shallcross’s final rose recipient.

Kaity opened up about her experience hearing that Zach had been intimate with another finalist. Litia has previously said she was worried about Grant doing the same, but Kaity encouraged her not to get “hung up” on the other women and to focus on her connection with Grant.

After going zip-lining, the couple discussed future plans — Litia was open to moving and desired to have children within two years. She said they’d ultimately decide together, which relieved Grant, who said he didn’t want to “get on one knee and something falls apart in terms of that timeline.”

In a confessional, Grant said Litia’s family timeline was “a lot faster” than his own. “I always envisioned my partner and I enjoying life for a little while before taking that step.”

Following Kaity’s advice, Litia told Grant she didn’t want to hear about what happened (or didn’t happen) with his other finalists. She also said she wanted to protect her feelings by foregoing intimacy.

“I like the ground that you stand on, and I know where your priorities are,” Grant responded. “And I know what’s important to you. It’s what you are on the inside that I can see myself with. I can see you as my wife, because I do love you.”

Litia returned the sweet declaration, and in a confessional, Grant said she was a “once-in-a-lifetime woman.” He added, “It feels like we’re supposed to be together.”

Trouble Ahead?

Their overnight date ended with an idyllic breakfast in bed. However, in a confessional, Grant was conflicted.

“Maybe I should have waited a little longer,” he said. “To look somebody in the eye and say that and see them light up, and then know in the back of your mind, I have other people I feel that for... I don’t know. How do I maneuver through this? Because I do love her, but I also am falling hard — if not very close to in love — with somebody else.”

While still juggling feelings for Litia and Juliana, Grant sent Zoe home. “I’m happy that I got to know her, because Zoe is an amazing woman,” he said in a confessional. “But ultimately, Zoe and I weren’t in a place to get married. We just weren’t.”

In the car ride home, Zoe said she was “ready to be an amazing partner” to the right person.

The episode ended with Grant seeking advice from his family, admitting that he was torn between his final two women.

“I come across as cool and calm, but really I’m freaking out,” he said in a confessional. “And I’m about to make the biggest decision of my life.”