In a short time, Sarafiena Watkins has established herself as one of the most playful personalities on Grant Ellis’ Bachelor season. First, the New York City-based media director made Grant laugh out loud when she arrived at Bachelor Mansion carrying an enormous cutout of the lead’s head.

“Throughout all of this, I promise to always be your biggest cheerleader — to tell you how handsome, how tall, and how funny you are,” she said. “But I’m never going to let all of that get to you, and let that give you... a big head.”

Sarafiena isn’t just fun to watch, though. Recently, she’s been making major strides in her relationship with Grant. In the teaser for Week 4, she seems to score a one-on-one date in Madrid and can be heard saying in a confessional: “I definitely feel like I’m falling in love with Grant.”

So, are Grant and Sarafiena still together after The Bachelor? Here are all the clues and reports about their fate so far. Spoilers ahead!

Disney/John Fleenor

She Made Her Mark

After Beverly Ortega had to miss her scheduled Week 3 one-on-one date due to a sudden illness, Grant invited Sarafiena, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu to Vanderpump Dogs to hang out with some adorable rescue pooches. “I chose these three women because they really impressed me most on the group date this week,” Grant revealed.

During the date, they got closer while walking a dog together.

Disney/John Fleenor

“I feel like I really get a good read on your character. Obviously, it’s hard in such a short amount of time, but I do think that you opened up with me,” he said. “And I do think that’s something I really do appreciate.”

Sarafiena thanked him for noticing that. “I obviously care about you, and I want to get to know you as much as possible, so I’m happy to do that with you. Sometimes, I need a little bit of time, but I feel like you give me such grace in that.”

Looking Ahead

Despite being in a good place with Grant, one clue doesn’t bode well for Sarafiena. According to Suzana Somers of @bachelordata, women who get their first one-on-one date in Week 4 — which it looks like Sarafiena does — have never gone on to win in the modern history of The Bachelor.

Disney/John Fleenor

Spoilers Say...

According to Reality Steve, Sarafiena won’t be the exception to this trend. The Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster reports that Sarafiena is eliminated before hometowns.