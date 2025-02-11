At the beginning of the Feb. 10 episode of The Bachelor, there were two names left off the week’s group date card — Carolina Sofía and Beverly Ortega — meaning they’d be the lucky two getting one-on-one dates with Grant Ellis.

Sadly, Beverly had an abrupt exit from the show and wasn’t able to continue her connection with Grant. So, what happened? Here’s a recap of The Bachelor Week 3, including why Beverly went home early.

Flirty Finance

“Love is the greatest investment” was this week’s group date theme, and the women wisely guessed this would have something to do with Grant’s career as a day trader. It prompted a conversation about so-called “girl math” — an example of which, as Sarafiena Watkins noted, is how when you return a dress and get a refund, you’re basically making money.

“Especially if you do it after two weeks,” she added. (Sounds right, no notes!)

The group decamped to the bank, where they donned power suits and took part in a series of money-related challenges judged by comedian Hannah Berner and Kind Snacks founder Daniel Lubetzky.

The date involved financial questions about credit cards, assets, and risqué purchases — a playful way to ease money talk into The Bachelor, which is always a good thing.

Disney/John Fleenor

Bailey Brown won the date, amassing the most “Grant bucks” and spending them on one of Grant’s t-shirts to sleep in.

Elsewhere, Zoe McGrady was stressed, not only because she thought she missed the mark on the date but because she overheard Sarafiena’s comment about her dress being short. She broached her concerns with Grant without naming names, and he assured her he appreciated her pointing herself out there. “Don’t stop being you, alright? And listen, if being you offends other people, you shouldn’t stop,” he said.

Parisa Shifteh received the group date rose for helping Grant laugh more than he has in a while, he said, through a game of chubby bunny. Before ending the date, Grant said he heard there was “belittling” going on and urged the women to be kind to each other.

Getting Closer To Carolina

Next, it was time for Grant and Carolina’s one-on-one date. A private plane took them to Las Vegas, where they leaped off the STRAT Tower before sharing dinner.

Carolina said she was drawn to Grant’s loyalty and empathy, expressing that she also tends to stick around for people because she hopes they would do the same for her.

She was diagnosed with epilepsy at 17 years old, she shared. While it’s something she has been able to control with medication and lifestyle, she’s been let down by friends and romantic partners before. “I’m afraid to say what I go through because I don’t want people to try to put limits on me,” she said.

Disney/John Fleenor

With both sides in tears, Grant assured Carolina that she did deserve people to be there for her. “You’re beautiful, you’re funny, you’re smart, but most importantly, you have a great heart,” he said. “And that’s the number-one characteristic I’m looking for in a wife.”

Grant left the date saying he could see himself “falling in love” with Carolina, who, in her confessional, said his reassurance “deepened” their connection. “I wouldn’t mind if our kids looked like him,” she said. “So, 10 out of 10. Best date ever.”

Beverly Left Off-Camera

The next day, the women at the mansion talked about Beverly being “missing in action” on the morning of her scheduled one-on-one date. “Yesterday morning, she was very sick, and today we found out that she will not be coming back to the house,” Parisa told the camera.

Instead of the planned one-on-one, Grant took Sarafiena, Litia Garr, and Dina Lupancu to Vanderpump Dogs, and met Lisa Vanderpump herself for some quality puppy time.

“I love dogs, and it’s important to see how these women interact with dogs,” Grant said. “Because there’s going to be a dog in the house.”

Disney/John Fleenor

Like the money date earlier in the week, the dog theme allowed Grant and the women to explore deeper conversations about a potential future together. Dina, for example, expressed that she wanted a dog but wanted to wait until she had a bigger place. “Luckily, I have a house,” Grant said.

By the end of the date, Grant selected Litia to have dinner with. Here, he opened up about how his perspective of his parents shifted over time — ultimately realizing that his mom was always “holding the fort down.”

Litia, in turn, opened up about her own family. Her father died in a car accident when she was three months old, and to this day, she’s in awe of her mom’s strength and resilience.

Disney/John Fleenor

The date ended with a sweet FaceTime call with Litia’s mom. “I could see where you get your enthusiasm from, and your beauty,” Grant told Litia. “And I’m starting to develop feelings for you — and that’s not something I can hide because I wear my emotions on my sleeve.”

He later told the camera: “After tonight, Litia could be my wife.”

Back To School

Finally, the week concluded with a prom-themed cocktail party hosted by some fan-favorite Golden Bachelorette alums.

It wasn’t all a party, though. Carolina said Rose Sombke claimed that during last week’s performance date, Grant told her he was thinking about Rose while dancing with Carolina.

When Carolina approached Grant about this claim, he immediately shut it down. “If I was thinking of somebody else while I was dancing with you on stage, I would have been dancing with them,” he said. “Something in there doesn’t make sense, and it seems kind of personal. Because that’s a lie.”

Through the process of elimination (he’s a detective, too!), Grant realized it was Rose, and confronted her about the rumor.

Disney/Matt Sayles

Rose admitted telling Carolina what she did, but maintained she must have misheard Grant. “I thought that was something that I heard you say,” she said. But Grant was still troubled, asking, “Why would I say that?”

Who Else Left The Bachelor Week 3?

Rose apologized for the misunderstanding and received a rose at the Week 3 ceremony.

Sadly, Bailey, Chloie Costello, and Alli Jo Hinkes were not given roses and left The Bachelor — following Beverly’s exit earlier in the episode.