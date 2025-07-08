Fans have been waiting nearly two years for a return to Bachelor in Paradise — so in its Season 10 premiere on July 7, the show didn’t waste any time dishing out the drama.

From unexpected arrivals to brewing love triangles, there’s a lot to keep track of... and more twists to come. As Jesse Palmer asks in a peek ahead at the rest of the season, “You have to make your most important decision. Half a million dollars, or is it love?”

While fans will have to wait to see what that new competition element entails, here’s a look at who went home on the Bachelor in Paradise premiere, including what they’re up to today.

Sam McKinney

Sam McKinney, the bold personality from Jenn Tran’s season, played a part in one of the season’s first love triangles. He whisked Jess Edwards away for a romantic date, but despite sharing a kiss, Jess ultimately decided to give her rose to her Day 1 connection, Spencer Conley.

“I didn’t find what I was looking for here in Paradise. But you gotta keep the main thing, the main thing,” Sam said upon his exit, repeating his mantra from Jenn’s season. “And what I think I was able to do was show a different side of me, and I hope it opens up the door to my person later on down the road.

Since his short turn on Paradise, Sam has been leaning into family time, embracing his role as an uncle. “I swear this kid has made me softer than baby sh*t,” he joked in a recent post.

Hakeem Moulton

Fan-favorite Hakeem Moulton didn’t find love in Paradise, either, but he’s still hopeful for the future. “I know the person that is out there for me is going to love everything about me,” he said. “I am who I am. That is so OK! I’m not afraid to show that.”

Today, he’s still very much immersed in Bachelor Nation. In a recent video, he shared his picks to lead The Bachelor Season 30. And while he didn’t include himself in the lineup — ostensibly to avoid spoiling Paradise — several fans commented that he’d be their No. 1 pick for the job.

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez

Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez left Jenn’s season on Night 1, and sadly, he made an early exit from Paradise as well. “The roseless Ricky saga continues,” he said. “Am I pissed? F*ck yeah. I’m not going to be anybody’s second choice.”

Since leaving the beach, Ricky announced his plans to release a book of poetry. “Universe, thank you for the first half of 2025,” he wrote on Instagram. “Excited for what’s next.”

Kyle Howard

Kyle Howard — an early exit from Katie Thurston’s Bachelorette season — was optimistic about his short turn in Paradise.

As he told the camera, “I’m coming out of this a better man. Take a risk, go for it. Because you know what? You find out a lot about yourself.”