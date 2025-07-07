This summer, Bachelor in Paradise 2025 is leveling up the luxury — moving from its usual camp-esque beach digs to the Azura Beach Resort in Guanacaste, Costa Rica. As new showrunner Scott told Entertainment Weekly, “The hotel is more upscale and has a sexy chicness to it that feels more elevated than the traditional kind of Paradise world that we’ve been in.”

If it’s all starting to remind you of another lavish, drama-filled tropical resort... you’re not alone. In a new teaser exclusively shared with Bustle ahead of Season 10’s July 7 premiere, Bachelor in Paradise leans into The White Lotus vibes for a pitch-perfect parody.

“Check into a luxury experience with Golden alumni arrivals, white-glove service, and red-hot drama,” narrates a woman whose Southern drawl is very much giving “Piper, no!” matriarch Victoria Ratliff. You can even hear screeching monkeys: a familiar sound from a time, not so long ago, when the world was theorizing the adorable animal might be the shooter behind The White Lotus Season 3’s deadly conclusion.

Fortunately, unlike their White Lotus counterparts, it seems that the Season 10 contestants of Bachelor in Paradise came back in one piece! Viewers will have to tune in on Mondays this summer — plus a bonus Tuesday episode on July 15 to welcome the Golden arrivals — to see how their favorite alums fare emotionally as they mix, mingle, and (maybe) make lasting connections in Paradise.

Worlds Collide

In the meantime, when Bustle caught up with the cast ahead of filming, they shared the White Lotus stars they’d most like to see in Costa Rica.

“Well, I don’t want a dad that’s going to poison me. So I know what characters we don’t want here,” Spencer Conley joked, nodding to Jason Isaacs’ troubled Timothy Ratliff.

Ultimately, he’d choose to hang out with Walton Goggins’ Rick. “I don't even drink,” he said. “I want to sit down and get a glass of scotch with Rick, and I’ll just hold it.”

Disney/Sami Drasin

Jesse Palmer voted for Rick, too, adding that he’d also like to see Theo James, who played Cameron in Season 2. “I think they would both thrive in this environment,” he said.

Zoe McGrady and Jess Edwards said they’d like to see Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya, as did Paradise staff Hannah Brown and Wells Adams.

And finally, Dale Moss put forward a practical suggestion. “I think the massage therapist would be great,” he said, referring to Natasha Rothwell’s Belinda. “If there’s any drama, or if anyone’s stressed out, she would just be a good fit.”