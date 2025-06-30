Between its new location, expanded cast, and the promise of a chaotic summer after skipping a year, anticipation is high for Bachelor in Paradise Season 10. Fortunately, you don’t have to wait a moment longer to find out who’s rumored to mix and mingle in Costa Rica.

On June 26, Reality Steve shared his breakdown of the reported couples. As always, you’ll have to wait for the show — which airs on Mondays from July 7 — to see which pairings are confirmed. But in the meantime, these Bachelor in Paradise 2025 spoilers will give you plenty to theorize about.

The Early Exits Are...

Paradise is reportedly a short trip for several suitors — including Sam McKinney, the controversial contestant from Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season. Hakeem Moulton, a fan favorite from the same season, is also said to go home early alongside Riquerdy “Ricky” Marinez and Kyle Howard.

Love Triangles Abound

Staggered arrivals always lend lots of drama to Paradise, and it seems that 2025 won’t be an exception. Reality Steve reports that after Zoe McGrady gives her first rose to Brian Autz, he in turn gives his to newcomer Parisa Shifteh during the following ceremony.

Another rumored love triangle — er, quadrangle — revolves around the arrival of Susie Evans. ICYMI, Susie and Justin Glaze previously dated. So when Susie arrives on the beach, Justin reportedly offers her a rose instead of the woman who gave him a rose, Lexi Young.

Disney/Sami Drasin

Susie turns down Justin’s gesture, and the entire triangle is said to leave the beach.

But! During Susie’s brief time on the beach, she reportedly goes on a date with Jeremy Simon. He, however, opts to give his rose to Bailey Brown — who gave him her rose at the start of Paradise. But when Bailey reportedly goes on a date with late arrival Andrew Spencer, “that didn’t sit well with Jeremy,” who somehow asks Susie to return to the show, Reality Steve writes. Bailey and Jeremy reportedly work through the drama and are one of a handful of couples to leave the beach a couple. (More on that later.)

A Golden Smooch?

Fans have long wondered whether the Golden cast and flagship franchise vets would form flirty connections on the beach. According to Reality Steve, maybe — at least for one challenge, in which Sean McLaughlin and April Kirkwood are said to make out. But, the blogger adds, “it doesn’t lead to anything in regards to dating or roses.”

Disney/Sami Drasin

The Format May Change

In an interesting twist, Reality Steve writes that Paradise 2025 doesn’t welcome any additional arrivals after the fourth rose ceremony — adding that the season will only see 12 men and 12 women from the original Bachelor/ette series, and 12 singles in total from the Golden bunch.

Reality Steve reports that with no newcomers to shake up the beach, “the format of the show changed for the first time in BiP history.” While he doesn’t have details on what Season 10 did differently, he writes that it “wasn’t about couples getting engaged as much as in seasons past,” theorizing that couples may be voted off instead of breaking up.

So, Who Are The Paradise Couples?

While Reality Steve doesn’t have the scoop on the order of remaining couples, he says that Brian and Parisa, Jeremy and Bailey, Andrew and Alexe Godin, Sean and Allyshia Gupta, and Dale Moss and Kat Izzo left the show dating.

Jess Edwards and Spencer Conley also exited a couple — and potentially engaged, Reality Steve suggests. “I can’t imagine BiP has a season where they don’t have at least one couple that gets engaged,” he writes.

Disney/Sami Drasin Disney/Sami Drasin 1 / 2

Based on the spoilers, it would be a fitting conclusion. Jess and Spencer seem to have forged a strong connection from the start, giving each other roses at every ceremony and apparently avoiding major drama.

Meanwhile, Jonathon Johnson and Lea Cayanan reportedly leave the show as friends. As for the Golden group, Reality Steve writes that none get engaged in Paradise. “I’m not sure any of them are even still dating,” he adds.