Bachelor Matt James Wants To Find A Partner Exactly Like His Mom

Not only did viewers get their first introduction to Matt James during his Bachelor premiere, they also met his iconic mom Patty Cuculo James. "I so badly want Matt’s mom to stay for the entire process," one viewer tweeted, while another wrote, "I'd watch a season of The Bachelorette with Matt's mom tbh."

During the episode, Matt explained that his mom raised him as a single parent, as his dad was absent throughout his childhood and remains distant today. Though he felt supported by his mom growing up — calling her "the most faithful person" he's ever known in a a 2019 interview with his alma mater's Wake Forest Magazine — he always dreamt of having a conventional family. "He was always drawn to families where the mom and dad were together," Patty told ABC news in 2019.

On Father's Day last year, Matt shared a post honoring Patty and Patty only.

Now, Matt is looking for a partner just like her: someone who "is trustworthy, someone who is themselves, someone who's caring, honest, compassionate," he told Good Morning America earlier this month. "Everything that she sacrificed for myself and my brother to be in the position that we're at, I want to be that for somebody else. And the way that she loved myself and John is how I want to love somebody and how I want to be loved."

Whatever the outcome of his Bachelor season, Patty is very ready for grandkids — in fact, she wants a whole "basketball team" of them, Matt said on The Bachelor: Greatest Seasons Ever! "I think that the grandkid counter for my mom started when the [Bachelor[ announcement was made," he told Chris Harrison. "I'll have a minivan, that's the max."

As for the rest of his family, Matt also has a brother. He hasn't mentioned him much publicly, but Redditors have discovered that he's a rapper and goes by the name John the Scorpio. There are a couple of pictures of Matt on his Instagram page, including one from their childhood, but perhaps we'll see more of John later on in the season.