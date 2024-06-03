Reality TV
Jenn’s Bachelorette Cast Includes The Twin Of A Franchise Alum
Her season is just weeks away.
The Bachelor Nation off-season is coming to an end. Months after being announced as the new Bachelorette, Jenn Tran is back from filming her own journey for love, and it sounds like a good one. “Past couple of months have been crazy but I’m back, I’m grateful, and it’s only just the beginning,” Jenn shared in a May 24 Instagram post.
ABC revealed Jenn’s Bachelorette cast a week later, which means it’s officially time to start theorizing about who will earn the most roses in Season 21.
Among the lineup of suitors is 29-year-old Aaron Erb, aka Bachelor in Paradise alum Noah Erb’s twin brother. Given that Noah is engaged to Abigail Heringer, maybe he’ll have some words of wisdom for his brother. (Aaron’s bio notes that they’re “extremely close and even more competitive.”)
Until then, here’s a look at Jenn’s Bachelorette cast, trailer, and premiere date.
Meet The Men
Aaron
Aaron, 29, is an aerospace engineer from Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Austin
Austin, 28, is a sales executive from San Diego, California.
Brendan
Brendan, 30, is a real estate broker from Vancouver, British Columbia.
Brett
Brett, 28, is a health and safety manager from Manheim, Pennsylvania.
Brian
Brian, 33, is an aesthetics consultant from Boynton Beach, Florida.
Dakota
Dakota, 27, is a sommelier from Paradise Valley, Arizona.
Devin
Devin, 28, is a freight company owner from Houston, Texas.
Dylan
Dylan, 24, is a medical student from Elk Grove, California.
Grant
Grant, 30, is a day trader from Houston, Texas.
Hakeem
Hakeem, 29, is a medical device salesman from Schaumberg, Illinois.
Jahaan
Jahaan, 28, is a startup founder from New York, New York.
Jeremy
Jeremy, 29, is a real estate investor from New York, New York.
John
John, 25, is a medical student from Delray Beach, Florida.
Jonathon
Jonathon, 27, is a creative director from Los Angeles, California.
Kevin
Kevin, 25, is a financial analyst from Denver, Colorado.
Marcus
Marcus, 31, is an army ranger veteran from Raleigh, North Carolina.
Marvin
Marvin, 28, is a luxury event planner from Santa Monica, California.
Matt
Matt, 27, is an insurance executive from Atlanta, Georgia.
Moze
Moze, 25, is an algebra teacher from Albany, New York.
Ricky
Ricky, 28, is a pharmaceutical representative from Miami, Florida.
Sam M.
Sam M., 27, is a contractor from Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
Sam N.
Sam N., 25, is an entrepreneur from Carlsbad, California.
Spencer
Spencer, 30, is a pet portrait entrepreneur from Dallas, Texas.
Thomas N.
Thomas N., 31, is a retirement adviser from Tucker, Georgia.
Tomas A.
Tomas A., 27, is a physiotherapist from Toronto, Ontario.
Here’s When Jenn’s Season Premieres
You can tune in for Jenn’s season premiere on July 8. The show will air on Mondays at 8 p.m. Eastern on ABC and stream the next day on Hulu.
Jenn’s First Trailer Turned Heads
There’s no full trailer for Jenn’s Bachelorette season yet, but a new teaser set to Little Mix’s “Power” sets the tone for a fun-filled journey.
In the clip, Jenn operates a colorful, life-size claw machine from the inside — picking up a rose from the pile of plush men.