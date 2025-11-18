Still months away from its spring arrival, Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season is already making reality waves — with both Bachelor Nation and Secret Lives of Mormon Wives fans eagerly looking for clues, leaks, and spoilers about Season 22.

Fortunately, there are several reports to hold you over as you wait for Taylor’s rosy debut. Here’s a recap of The Bachelorette 2026 spoilers so far.

Wrong Reasons Drama

Some of the most tantalizing hints about Taylor’s season come from the lead herself. In a recent sit-down with host Jesse Palmer, Taylor said that her suitors are “such gentlemen” — except, it seems, for one she had to send home outside of a rose ceremony. “He made it easy because, you know, he was trying to fire back at me,” Taylor recalled. “And I’m just like, ‘Haha, absolutely not.’ Like, I’m not here to waste your time. Please don’t waste mine. And if you’re here for the wrong reasons, you’re leaving.”

The mom of three also teased that several of her Mormon Wives castmates showed up to provide Taylor with some much-needed intel. “I think some of these guys are still licking their wounds, actually, from that group date. Because they got lashed,” Jesse said.

Taylor agreed, “They did. It was so interesting — and honestly, it was fun to see them shake a little.”



Usually, leads aren’t able to communicate about their experience until their season is actually airing — so the fact that Taylor is divulging any drama at all is a novelty. But if you want even more specific spoilers, they abound.

Caught Smooching

According to reports by TMZ and DeuxMoi, Taylor was photographed kissing Casey Hux during a date in Las Vegas. In the same city, Taylor was spotted at a Raiders game with another suitor — Shane Parton, as reported by Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Nation blogger previously reported that filming began on Oct. 26, which would mean these Las Vegas dates took place about three weeks into production. Wondering who else to keep your eye on as Taylor’s season begins? Reality Steve reports that Brandon Perce, Christopher Wood, Conrad Ukropina, Doug Mason, Lew Evans, and Brad Ledford were also seen in Las Vegas.

Is the future Mr. Frankie Paul among them? In her chat with Jesse — which aired on Nov. 12 — Taylor shared that she had several crushes. And when asked if her future husband might be nigh, she said yes. “It’s scary to say that, because the last thing you want is to be heartbroken at the end of this,” she said. “And you want that to be a mutual feeling. But on my end, yes. Absolutely.”