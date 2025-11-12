As the new Bachelorette, Taylor Frankie Paul is already writing her own rules.

For example, you might have spotted the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star posting on Instagram — even while production is still underway. And as she told Entertainment Tonight, her children (Indy, Ocean, and Ever) will get to visit her during the filming process. “That was one of my boundaries. I’m like, I have to see my kids.”

Indeed, the show’s first celebrity lead has taken steps to ensure that she can juggle her reality career with being a mom to her young kids. “I have my family heavily involved, my management, production teams and networks, and everyone has a hand in it — a helping hand — and it makes it doable for me,” Taylor recently told The Hollywood Reporter. “I’m so thankful for that.”

Whether she’s providing a glimpse at filming The Bachelorette or sharing a sweet slice of downtime with her kids, Taylor’s behind-the-scenes clips tease a season unlike any other.

So, what should fans expect from Season 22? Here’s everything to know about The Bachelorette 2026 — including its newly announced premiere date and cast clues, too.

When Is The New Bachelorette Release Date?

The timing of Taylor’s Bachelorette announcement prompted many fans to believe that her season would take the place of the usual Bachelor slot in January. But in a surprising shake-up, Season 22 will actually premiere on Sunday, March 22.

JC Olivera/Variety/Getty Images

Meet Taylor’s Bachelorette Cast

You can expect to officially meet Taylor’s cast of suitors closer to the premiere date. But per usual, The Bachelorette shared the group of potential contestants on social media before filming. (Typically, the majority of cast posted will appear in the season.) If you missed the since-deleted post, don’t worry: Bachelor Nation blogger and podcaster Reality Steve shared the guys on X (formerly Twitter), so you can take a peek and get familiar.

Of course, there’s always the possibility of a surprise suitor. Taylor, for her part, told ET that she “wouldn’t be shocked” if her ex, Dakota Mortensen — with whom she shares baby Ever — shows up on her season. Dakota, for his part, has wished Taylor well. “I am happy for Tay and I hope she finds happiness no matter what,” he wrote on Instagram following her Bachelorette announcement.

As For Spoilers...

Filming is still underway, so there are no major spoilers yet. But over on Reddit, fans are keeping tabs on the cast’s social media activity to determine who might still be on the show and who went home (and in what order). Their sleuthing skills are commendable!