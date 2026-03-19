ABC Cancels Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette Season

Amid a domestic assault investigation and leaked footage tied to her 2023 arrest, ABC has canceled Taylor Frankie Paul’s Bachelorette season.

“In light of the newly released video just surfaced today, we have made the decision to not move forward with the new season of The Bachelorette at this time, and our focus is on supporting the family,” a Disney Entertainment spokesperson told TMZ on March 19.

The video in question — shared by TMZ earlier in the day —

More to come...