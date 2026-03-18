The new Bachelorette is under fire and breaking her silence. On March 17, The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star Taylor Frankie Paul spoke out about her domestic violence investigation following an alleged altercation with her ex-boyfriend, Dakota Mortensen, reports of which broke just days before her season of The Bachelorette premieres on March 22.

On March 16, a spokesperson for the Draper City Police Department confirmed to the press that Paul and Mortensen are part of an open “domestic assault investigation,” noting that “allegations have been made in both directions” and the incident took place in late February. As a result, multiple outlets reported that The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has temporarily halted filming for Season 5.

During a Bachelorette press preview event, Paul addressed the reports for the first time to People. “Honestly, my heart hurts to see it, to go through it, especially at this time,” she said. “Just the timing is hard, and it's a big deal. I feel like every premiere that I’ve experienced, I’ve never enjoyed fully, so this is another one... it's extremely hard, and it took everything to get me here today.”

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However, she was determined to show up and prove what The Bachelorette meant to her. “I’m struggling for sure, but also at the same time I feel like if I don’t show up, then I'm just giving these opportunities away and not enjoying what we’ve worked on and something super exciting that's coming,” she said. “I just feel like it was the right thing to do... show up even though it's hard.”

Speaking on Good Morning America the next morning, Paul stated that she would share her side of the story when she is able. “I’m a person that will always speak my truth, and that’s what I’m known for, and so when the time is right, I will be,” she said. “But right now [I’m] just trying to be in the present moment and focus on this.”

What About Mormon Wives?

Paul confirmed on GMA that Mormon Wives is currently not filming, but clarified that she has no control over the decision despite her new executive producer title. “I don’t call the shots with production,” she said. “As of now, I’ve gotten word that it also has been paused... but I don’t know for how long.”

She went on to admit that it’s difficult to think about the show’s future given her current situation, but she has hope that she’ll come out better for it.

“When your life is broadcasted out there in these headlines, it’s like the end of the world,” she said. “That’s what it feels like, I’m not going to lie. But I’ve been here before, and I got through it and shared my story, so I’m hoping I can do that again.”