Before Dotun Olubeko proposed to Charity Lawson on The Bachelorette’s Aug. 21 season finale, he consulted with Bachelor Nation’s go-to jeweler, Neil Lane, to pick out the perfect engagement ring. Admitting to People that he “didn't know much about rings” beforehand, when Lane pulled out a certain oval-cut sparkler in Fiji, he “just knew” he’d found the one. His final choice: a 3-carat diamond ring with a platinum band set with 50 round-cut diamonds.

As Dotun further explained to the magazine, Lane told him the sparkler is “beautiful on the outside” but its “biggest crystals” lie inside, where a stunning diamond halo wraps around the center stone. “I was like, ‘Did you make this for Charity? Is this a test?’” he joked. “And before [Lane] even finished going through the other ones, I was like, ‘I know that's the one. That’s the one 100-percent because that’s who Charity is . . . Elegant and classy and beautiful on the outside as ever, but so much of the worth is on the inside.”

Charity’s reaction? “When he opened it, I was just like, ‘Oh my God.’ . . . I was honestly in shock,” she told People, adding that her now-fiancé did a “10 out of 10” job picking out her engagement ring. “It’s so beautiful. I honestly think it’s perfect for me, who I am as a woman.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

However, she and Dotun still have time to decide on their wedding bands. ABC’s Season 20 lead revealed that they “don't have a date or anything truly picked out,” though they definitely don’t want a “17-year-length engagement” and are eyeing 2025 or 2026 for a possible wedding date. “We obviously came here to find love, and we successfully have done that,” she added. “So [we are] super happy to get our lives started in that sense.”

After the Bachelorette finale aired, Lane shared more engagement ring photos on Instagram, captioning his post, “Cheers to the beginning of forever together! Congratulations, Charity and Dotun! Wishing you a lifetime of love, joy, and togetherness. I am thrilled I could be a part of your journey on [The Bachelorette].”

Lane, who has also designed engagement rings for Reese Witherspoon, Kate Hudson, Jennifer Hudson, and Miley Cyrus, among others, previously revealed more about the Bachelor and Bachelorette ring selection process in an August 2021 interview with Page Six Style. Lane explained that he typically chooses six rings for the final cast members to choose from and tries “to bring something new” each season. “How do I change it up every time? How do I bring different details? I think some of them I make bigger diamonds in the center, sometimes I put more decoration. I’ve added more vintage aesthetics. Sometimes I make it completely modern,” he said.

Though he provides rings to Bachelor Nation couples “with the idea that they’re going to stay together,” in the event of a breakup, yes, the women are often required to return them. For now, though, that seems to be the furthest thing from Charity and Dotun’s minds as they can finally celebrate their engagement publicly.