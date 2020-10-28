The Bachelorette Finally Confirmed Tayshia Replaces Clare

After months of speculation, The Bachelorette finally confirmed Tayshia Adams replaces Clare Crawley as this season's Bachelorette. "We have never dealt with anything like this in the history of our show," host Chris Harrison said in a teaser for the rest of the season before cutting to a shot of Tayshia emerging from a pool.

The teaser aired at the end of the Oct. 27 episode, in which it became clear that Clare has eyes for Dale and only Dale. As she continued to spend most of her time with the former pro football player, the rest of the men grew increasingly agitated, even suggesting staging a walkout. But by the looks of the teaser, it won't get to that point: it seems likely that Clare will officially quit The Bachelorette in next week's episode in order to be with Dale, as has been rumored from the beginning.

That leaves the door open for Tayshia to take over as lead, though there are still a few unanswered questions about how exactly the change-up will play out. Which guys will stay on the show to date Tayshia? And how long will she be there? The 30-year-old has yet to comment about stepping in for Clare, but she'll surely have something to say before her grand pool entrance airs in full.

The rest of the teaser features clips we've seen before — mostly of the confusion that spreads among the guys about what happens next, more tears from Clare, and even more arguments. "You can tell the guys are getting drained and fed up," one man says. "I'm confused as all hell," another barks. So are we... but not for much longer.