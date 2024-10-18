When The Bachelorette’s Jenn Tran broke up with her ex-fiancé, Devin Strader, Taylor Swift’s music was a “huge” help in dealing with the heartbreak.

On the Oct. 15 episode of Dancing With the Stars, Tran performed a foxtrot to Swift’s Lover album track “The Archer” with her pro partner, Sasha Farber.

Speaking to Page Six after the show, Tran said she dedicated her performance to Swift, revealing that she listened to her song “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart” on repeat after her Bachelorette split.

“I was listening to that over and over for the past couple of months,” she said. “Taylor is a lyrical genius. To be able to perfectly portray an emotion that somebody else is feeling all the way across the world is such a gift.”

The reality star added that it felt “so amazing” to dance along to a Swift track on DWTS, adding. “I really felt a lot less alone while listening to her songs growing up and I hope that in my dance tonight I was able to make other people feel less alone too.”

Jenn Tran on Dancing With the Stars. Eric McCandless/Disney General Entertainment Content/Getty Images

Tran previously teased her Swift-themed routine before taking to the ballroom floor. “This is going to be the best night of my life,” she said. “It’s a very personal story and I think a lot of people will relate to it.”

Jenn’s Bachelorette Breakup

Following her appearance in The Bachelor Season 28, fronted by her fellow DWTS contestant Joey Graziadei, Tran was announced as The Bachelorette Season 21 lead.

The season concluded on Sept. 3 with Tran getting engaged to her final choice Strader. However, during the live After the Final Rose special, she revealed that her now ex-fiancé had broken up with her. Shortly after taping the live finale, Tran joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars Season 33.

In her recent Page Six interview, the reality star spoke of her decision to compete on DWTS so soon after her breakup, revealing that it’s been an empowering experience.

“You can be broken and also do things while you’re broken,” she said. “You can also empower yourself. I think in being able to put one foot in front of the other and keep going, that’s what pulls you out of those places.”