Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s relationship was always one to watch on The Bachelorette. The couple forged a connection early on, and while her hesitance to say she was in love with him was a point of conflict, they ultimately worked things out and got engaged during the Sept. 3 finale.

But alas, they didn’t become a long-term love match. Here’s why Jenn and Devin broke up after The Bachelorette filming wrapped.

A Proposal Twist

During the finale, Jenn told Jesse Palmer she planned to propose, but The Bachelorette didn’t show that happening. As Jesse explained, he wanted to give Jenn a chance to explain her side of things first — because in the months since filming wrapped, her relationship with Devin took a major downturn.

Jenn said on After the Final Rose that as soon as they left Hawaii, Devin’s behavior changed.

