Reality TV
Jenn & Devin Broke Up After The Bachelorette Finale
He caught Jenn’s eye early in the season, but they didn’t turn out to be a long-term love match.
Jenn Tran and Devin Strader’s relationship was always one to watch on The Bachelorette. The couple forged a connection early on, and while her hesitance to say she was in love with him was a point of conflict, they ultimately worked things out and got engaged during the Sept. 3 finale.
But alas, they didn’t become a long-term love match. Here’s why Jenn and Devin broke up after The Bachelorette filming wrapped.
A Proposal Twist
During the finale, Jenn told Jesse Palmer she planned to propose, but The Bachelorette didn’t show that happening. As Jesse explained, he wanted to give Jenn a chance to explain her side of things first — because in the months since filming wrapped, her relationship with Devin took a major downturn.
Jenn said on After the Final Rose that as soon as they left Hawaii, Devin’s behavior changed.
More to come...