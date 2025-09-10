Taylor Frankie Paul Has A Plan For Her Bachelorette Fantasy Suites

Even before Taylor Frankie Paul was announced as the next Bachelorette, the Secret Lives of Mormon Wives star gave some serious thought to fantasy suites.

If you’re visiting Bachelor Nation from the world of #MomTok — hello and welcome! — fantasy suites are a lead’s overnight dates with their final three suitors. Essentially, it’s their first real chance to spend meaningful time together off-camera. So while it’s a good time to talk about big life questions like politics, money, and religion, it’s also an opportunity for couples to explore their physical connection if they choose.

Different leads have different approaches to Bachelor/ette fantasy suites, of course. Some declare their openness to the prospect of intimacy with multiple people, while others take it off the table altogether. (Golden Bachelorette lead Joan Vassos said she didn’t want to have a bed in the room, period.) So, where does Taylor stand?

Guarding Her Personal Life

During a Sept. 10 appearance on Call Her Daddy, Taylor said that she plans to be more private about intimacy moving forward. “I don’t probably want to be talking about my sex life, to be honest. I’ve been there, I’ve done that. I’ve broadcast it to the world in so many different ways,” she said. (Indeed, Taylor’s viral retelling of her peers’ swinging scandal is what prompted Mormon Wives in the first place.)

While Taylor said her sex life is something she’d prefer to “keep personal ... and maybe not talk so much on,” host Alex Cooper pointed out that fantasy suites are a big part of the show Taylor is about to helm.

Disney/Michael Kirchoff

When it comes to overnights, Taylor does have a plan. “I do know how I’m going to go into that, but I don’t want to give that away yet,” she said.

Hinting At Her Approach

While the mom of three didn’t get into specifics, she did say that intimacy would be an important consideration before making a lifelong commitment. “That’s a huge thing in marriages, and if you don’t connect, that could be a huge issue down the road when you’re married,” she said.

Taylor also said that she “would feel disrespectful doing it to two people.” While she clarified that there’s nothing wrong with sharing a physical connection with multiple suitors — “to each their own,” she said — she, personally, wouldn’t feel great about it if the situation were reversed. “Let’s say I’m one of the runner-up girls [on] The Bachelor,” she said. “He likes me, he’s telling me this, and then he sleeps with all of us. To me, I’m like, I wasn’t your special one then. I’m not that special. Because you just risked me, and you just lost me.”

Of course, Taylor acknowledged that her feelings could be different in the reality of the filming process. But for now, her comments give early insight into what her season could look like when it premieres next year.