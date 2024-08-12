First impressions go a long way, especially in a fast-paced environment like The Bachelorette, where you’re encouraged to fall in love and start a life together within a few months of meeting on Bachelor Mansion’s slick driveway.

But is there any way to overcome a rocky introduction? Jenn Tran’s Bachelorette season may prove that it’s possible. The Season 21 lead specifically called out Jeremy Simon’s entrance on the show, and he’s stuck around for quite a while since then.

So, do Jenn and Jeremy get engaged on The Bachelorette? Here’s a recap of their journey — plus, all the clues about whether they’re together after the show. Spoilers ahead!

Jeremy’s Awkward Limo Arrival

First, a brief rewind to Night 1, when Jeremy pulled up in a red sports car. “I know what they say about people who have those types of cars: overcompensating,” he told Jenn. “But, I wanted to let you know that in fact I have a really big... like a really big... [BLEEP].”

Even if that last bit was bleeped out, Jenn’s shocked reaction (“Did you just say the p-word?”) suggests that Jeremy did indeed introduce himself with a comment about penis size.

Disney/John Fleenor

Of course, the opening line was a nod to Jenn’s joke about liking men with big personalities during After the Final Rose. But it clearly didn’t land. “My not-so-favorite limo entrance was someone telling me that they had a really big penis,” Jenn later told Us Weekly. “I was like, ‘Whoa, too much too soon, buddy.’”

She also wasn’t a fan of the drama between Jeremy and Brian Autz, when the latter tried to steal the aforementioned sports car for some solo time with Jenn. As the lead told Us, it was a “hundred times more awkward” than it seemed on screen.

Is He The Season’s Dark Horse?

Despite Jeremy’s quite cocky joke, he seems to have forged a meaningful connection with Jenn over the past few weeks. He earned the rose from Week 3’s racing date, after sharing a smooch with Jenn in the car. “I didn’t win the race, but... I won,” he said in a confessional.

Disney/John Fleenor

Later, the pair talked about how comfortable they felt with each other.

Jeremy said he had a “little crush” on Jenn, which made her blush. While it wasn’t exactly a grand declaration, it was a sweet statement that seemed to be the perfect reprieve from a drama-filled season — a hint that their love might be a slow burn.

“Jeremy makes me feel thought of, and I always want a thoughtful partner,” Jenn said in a confessional. “I feel like he gets me, without me really having to say anything sometimes.”

Jenn & Jeremy After The Bachelorette

There’s also evidence suggesting Jenn and Jeremy do not get engaged, however. According to @bachelordata on Instagram, the final two men usually get their first one-on-one date in Week 4 or 5. The data analyst’s breakdown of past seasons dating back to 2011 shows that a Week 6 one-on-one has never received a final rose. So even if Jeremy gets that solo time with Jenn the week before Hometowns, it may be too late.

Reality Steve’s spoilers suggest that Jeremy will continue this pattern. According to the Bachelor Nation podcaster, Jeremy is reportedly eliminated after Hometowns.