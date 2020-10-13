Buckle up, Bachelor fans, because this season may, in fact, just be the most dramatic one yet. At least that's what the newest trailer for Clare Crawley's Bachelorette season wants you to believe. The latest footage provided by ABC pretty much confirms what viewers have suspected for some time now — that Clare falls in love with one of her contestants, Dale Moss, early on and decides to cut her season short. But instead of sending the rest of the men packing, the teaser reveals that a new Bachelorette will possibly be brought in to serve as Clare's replacement.

The video doesn't identify who this replacement could be — though many have speculated that Tayshia Adams will takeover as Bachelorette — but one thing's for sure: some of the guys are none to happy about this unexpected shakeup and make no qualms about expressing their frustrations to the cameras and Clare herself.

"In the 18 years I’ve been doing this, we’ve never dealt with anything like this," Chris Harrison is shown telling the contestants at one point in the trailer, while one of them directly asks, "Do we get a new Bachelorette in here?" Cut to another contestant who bluntly shouts out that he "expected way more from the oldest Bachelorette," however, it's unclear what exactly it is that he's referring to in this situation. This prompts Clare to deliver an epic response, stating, “I’m the oldest Bachelorette… because I didn’t settle for men like that!”

The footage also shows the moment Clare and Dale lock eyes for the first time as he steps out of the limo, seemingly leaving the Bachelorette declaring, “I definitely feel like I just met my husband." But her happily ever after could still come with some consequences. (One scene in the teaser even shows some of the men threatening to stage a massive walkout.) Then there's the ominous words Harrison leaves Clare with as the drama continues to unfold. "The path we're on right now, it doesn't end well for you, for the guys, for anybody," he says. "Congratulations, you’ve just blown up The Bachelorette.”