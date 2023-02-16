Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About The Barney Reboot

Between 1992 and 2010, Barney & Friends was staple children’s TV viewing. Now, the beloved purple dinosaur is set to make a comeback — and this time in animated form. However, not everyone is thrilled by the reboot announcement. Toy giant Mattel confirmed they are relaunching Barney to a whole new generation with a brand-new series that will debut in 2024.

“We will tap into the nostalgia of the generations who grew up with Barney, now parents themselves, and introduce the iconic purple dinosaur to a new generation of kids and families around the world across content, products, and experiences,” Mattel's head of consumer products, Josh Silverman, said of the show’s return.

“With our modern take on Barney, we hope to inspire the next generation to listen, care, and dream big. We think that parents, many of whom will fondly remember the original Barney from their own childhoods, will love the show, too,” he added.

Along with the new TV series, Mattel will also be releasing a “full range of kids' products including toys, books, clothing, and more.” As fans will recall, Barney was originally played by an actor in a costume. However, as mentioned, the 2024 revival will introduce an animated version of the iconic purple dinosaur — and longtime fans have some thoughts.

“I feel like animated Barney takes away from the essence of Barney,” wrote one Twitter user, while another fan commented that an animated version of the popular series “misses the whole point of the original show.” They added: “The live-action elements were part of its charming appeal. Also, Barney looks weird.” However, others were very much here for Mattel’s reimagined dinosaur, writing: “I actually love the character design — looks fun.”

Keep scrolling for some of the best memes and tweets reacting to Barney’s big return.