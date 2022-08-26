Twitter Is Saying The Same Thing About The Return Of Gladiators

Gladiators fans, are you ready? The hit ‘90s series is officially coming back in 2023. Yes, the classic Saturday night staple is returning to UK screens after more than a decade off the air, with an 11-episode series coming to the BBC next year. As viewers of a certain age will recall, Gladiators originally aired on ITV between 1992 and 2000, and briefly returned on Sky between 2008 and 2009. Now, a brand new generation of “superhumans” will compete against contestants in the “ultimate test of speed and strength.”

The rebooted series will feature the show’s classic challenges alongside some brand new games. “Gladiators is back and a whole new generation of viewers can now look forward to watching a Saturday night spectacle like no other,” Kate Phillips, Director of Unscripted at the BBC, said of the show’s return. “Will the contenders have the will and the skill to succeed against our mighty new Gladiators? You’ll have to tune in to find out!”

Filming of the revived series will take place at the Utilita Arena Sheffield in 2023. However, an exact release date is yet to be confirmed.

The BBC’s announcement has caught the attention of the show’s original fans, many of whom took to social media to express their excitement over Gladiator's return. “Cruel of them to bring back Gladiators just as all the kids who really wished they could go on Gladiators are now too old for it,” one fan joked on Twitter, while another commented, “Now Gladiators coming back is something I can get behind.” Others weren’t quite so enthusiastic, however. “Have people run out of ideas?” asked one Twitter user.

Either way, the much-loved ‘90s show is making its way back to the small screen in the coming year — and you can find some of the very best reactions to the BBC revival of Gladiators, below.