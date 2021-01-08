In the era of enduring lockdowns and an increasingly gloomy news cycle, kicking back in front of the telly is a tried-and-tested method of passing the time before life returns to something resembling normal. If you're hoping to elevate your mood amid the seemingly never-ending chaos, a nostalgic revisit of some classic '90s shows will surely do the trick, and here are the best feel-good British TV shows from the '90s you can rewatch today.

Thankfully, many of the greatest British TV shows from the sorely missed decade are now available to stream on the likes of Netflix, All 4, BBC iPlayer, and beyond, ensuring you'll be spoiled for choice in your quest for uplifting '90s content — which includes everything from groundbreaking sitcoms such as Channel 4's Desmond's, comedy gems including Absolutely Fabulous, cult classics such as Simon Pegg's Spaced, and much, much more.

So, in short, the impressive selection of feel-good British TV shows from the '90s are sure to offer that much-needed dose of uplifting escapism so many of us long for, and below you can discover some of the highlights of what's currently out there. Happy streaming.

Desmond's This groundbreaking Channel 4 sitcom was a highlight of the early '90s and made history as one of the first sitcoms written by a Black writer and about Black British people to air on British television. Conceived and co-written by Trix Worrell, the series chronicles the hilarity of day-to-day life in a Peckham barbershop owned by Desmond Ambrose. A beloved character portrayed by the late, great Norman Beaton. Watch on Netflix and All 4

The Royle Family The show that inspired Gogglebox follows the often hilarious everyday lives of a television-fixated family known as the Royles. Ricky Tomlinson, Sue Johnston, Ralf Little, and the late Caroline Aherne appeared throughout the comedy's three series-run, which originally aired between 1998 and 2000, before returning for various seasonal specials. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Vicar of Dibley This Richard Curtis-penned comedy gem originally ran between 1994 and 2000, and stars Dawn French as a boisterous female vicar who comes to serve the odd-ball residents of a small English village. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Father Ted Starring the late Dermot Morgan, this British-Irish sitcom became one of Channel 4's greatest comedy offerings between 1995 and 1998, and follows the hilarious shenanigans of the priests and housekeeper of a parochial house on the fictional Craggy Island. Watch on All 4

French and Saunders Written by and starring comedy duo Dawn French and Jennifer Saunders, this legendary BBC sketch show offers brilliant satire of British life, whilst parodying some of the biggest names and events of '90s pop culture. Sure, the references might now be a tad stale, but that doesn't stand in the way of the show's long-lasting appeal. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Spaced Co-created by Shaun of the Dead's Simon Pegg, this under-the-radar Channel 4 sitcom earned critical acclaim and a loyal cult following throughout its television run. Set in late '90s London, the comedy centres on the misadventures of two twenty-somethings, Daisy and Tim, who decide to move in together despite having just met. Watch on Netflix and All 4

Absolutely Fabulous The booze and fame-seeking Edina "Eddy" Monsoon and partner in crime Patsy Stone desperately cling onto relevance in London's fashion scene in this iconic BBC comedy starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley. Watch on Netflix

Red Dwarf Originally airing between 1988 and 1999, this BBC sci-fi comedy follows the adventures of the last human alive, who finds himself stranded in deep space aboard the Red Dwarf mining ship. Watch on Netflix