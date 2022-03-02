BBC Three’s Mood Is Inspired By The Dark Side Of Social Media

BBC Three’s Mood centres on an aspiring singer and rapper who becomes wrapped up in alluring world of social media influencing. The six-part drama is written and executive produced by the multi-talented Nicôle Lecky, who also stars in the series. But what else is there to know about BBC Three’s latest offering, and is Mood based on a true story?

What is Mood about?

Featuring an original soundtrack, BBC Three’s Mood tells the story of Sasha Clayton (Lecky), a wannabe singer and rapper who winds up sofa surfing after being kicked out of her family home. When she comes across enigmatic party girl Carly (Lara Peake), Sasha is introduced to the unfamiliar and intriguing world of social media influencing. However, the gap between her online presence and original aspirations begins to widen, and Sasha finds herself entrenched in a world that is darker and more complex than she anticipated.

Is Mood based on a true story?

Mood is adapted from Nicôle Lecky’s hit Royal Court stage play Superhoe. Although the plot is not based on a true story, the BBC drama and original theatre monologue take inspiration from reality, touching upon themes such as how young women navigate social media today, and the blurred distinction between liberation and exploitation that exists both online and in real life.

“I originally wrote the story because I saw this website where men were shaming these actresses, dancers, models for secretly being sex workers,” Lecky clarified. “I was really shocked by that, and I just felt really compelled to write about it.”

Lecky also described the drama as “highly relevant” in today’s society. “I think it covers so many issues, particularly the rise of homelessness in young people and sofa surfing, the rise of young women in sex work, and also familial issues.”

Furthermore, the series creator also recognises elements of Sasha’s character in herself. “She's ambitious, she's got these huge dreams, but she’s finding her own way in life.”

BBC

Who is in the cast of Mood?

Lecky, who portrays the leading character of Sasha, is joined in the show’s cast by a string of familiar faces, including Brave New World’s Lara Peake, Years and Years and Shaun of the Dead star Jessica Hynes, Game of Thrones’ Paul Kaye, Hanna star Mia Jenkins, My Mum Tracy Beaker’s Jordan Duvigneau, and newcomer Mohammed Dalmar.

Mood is available to stream now on BBC iPlayer