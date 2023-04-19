In the weeks since its April 6 premiere, Netflix’s BEEF quickly ascended the streamer’s Top 10 charts. In fact, in its second week, the twisty thriller amassed even more viewing hours than Love Is Blind Season 4, per Netflix data. (Given the dating show’s buzzy reputation, that’s saying something.)

But even if you’re one of the many viewers who streamed the series in one session, you may still have questions about the show — especially that last episode. So, what happened at the end of BEEF?

The final chapter of Amy (Ali Wong) and Danny’s (Steven Yeun) journey begins at the end of Episode 9. After a botched break-in at Jordan’s house, Danny thinks his brother Paul (Young Manzino) has been killed by police and is driving away, heartbroken. At the same time, Amy gets an email about her husband George (Joseph Lee) being granted emergency custody of June — and she’s not even allowed to contact her daughter.

In other words, both sides of the titular beef are at their respective all-time lows. And when Amy sees Danny driving away, there’s nothing to do but pursue him. It’s a lot like their first meeting on the road, actually, except this confrontation differently, with each driver so focused on the other that they realize too late they’ve driven straight off a cliff.

Andrew Cooper/Netflix

In Episode 10, they’re alive but badly injured — forcing them to lean on each other (literally and figuratively) in a survival scenario. They end up eating bad berries with seemingly psychoactive properties and bonding over everything from philosophy to childhood trauma. “We had to figure out a different way for these two people to be stuck together, so poison felt like the natural thing to do,” series creator Lee Sung Jin told Netflix.

By the end of the night, they seem as close as two people can be. In fact, they seem to swap minds and start addressing each other as each other. “I see your life,” Danny says. “You poor thing. All you wanted was to not be alone.”

“You don’t have to be ashamed,” Amy says. “It’s ok. I see it all.”

By the next morning, they get their sanity back and are able to hike closer to the road, where they get cell reception, and Danny learns Paul is OK (but rightfully upset). As they limp into the daylight together, George arrives. Having been worried about Amy, he immediately shoots Danny.

Danny survives, but he appears to be unconscious and on a ventilator in the hospital. While reminiscing about their first encounter, Amy gets into the hospital bed with him and lays on his chest. In the final seconds of the show, Danny’s arm moves around her. He’s OK! Well, maybe? Barring a potential second season, we won’t find out what happens to Danny and Amy long-term. But as Ali Wong told Netflix, the show “works as a romantic comedy” — so make of that what you will.

Andrew Cooper/Netflix

“That scene, [creator Lee Sung Jin] was just like, ‘I want the feeling of two people coming home to each other,’ ” Wong told the streamer. “It’s what you see. It’s two people who have been through a lot holding each other.”

Steven Yeun, who plays Danny, had a similar sentiment about Danny and Amy’s chaotic arc. “There’s nothing more intimate than fighting,” he said. “When you get into a really bad beef like that, you’re closer by association through that type of vulnerability.”

The ending scene definitely leaves things open for a potential second season. “I wanted it to have a conclusive feel just in case,” Lee told Rolling Stone, “but there are a lot of ideas on my end to keep this story going. I think, should we be blessed with a Season 2, there’s a lot of ways for Danny and Amy to continue. I have one really big general idea that I can’t really say yet, but I have three seasons mapped out in my head currently.”