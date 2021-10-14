10 Astrology Books To Keep On Your Bookshelf

First thing’s first: a quick primer, for the uninitiated. Your Big Three are your sun, moon, and rising (or ascendant) signs. These signs are determined by your natal chart, which records the positions of the sun, moon, and planets at the moment of your birth.
Whichever zodiac constellation the sun was sitting in at the time you were born? That’s your sun sign, the one you use to look up your horoscope. This sign determines your identity, outlook, and what you value most in life. The moon, meanwhile, moves through the constellations more rapidly than the sun, traveling through all 12 once or twice a month, and wherever it landed when you were born is your moon sign — the indicator of your emotional self. Finally, your rising sign is determined by which constellation sat on the eastern horizon when you were born. Whatever your rising sign is, that’s how you wish to be perceived by others.
And that’s just the beginning. Want to know more? Below, check out the 10 best astrology books to read now.
