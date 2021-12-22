For two seasons, Star Wars fans have been falling in love with the hero of The Mandalorian, Din Djarin. Now, obviously it’s not hard to fathom falling for any character who’s played by Pedro Pascal, but Disney deserves some level of praise for managing to create yet another bounty hunter for fans to fawn over. It’s true — Din Djarin is far from the most famed bounty hunter in Star Wars lore. That title belongs to Boba Fett, the green-suited bounty hunter popularized in the original trilogy. It’s been decades since audiences have seen Fett in action on a main stage, but on Dec. 29, the character returns in The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+. With the return of such an iconic favorite, fans have already begun speculating on what’s in store. Here are some of the best fan theories so far.

Han Solo Will Appear

The Book of Baba Fett trailer makes very clear that the series will explore the criminal underworld of Star Wars. As Inverse articulates, there is no hero more closely associated with the criminal underbelly of the galaxy than Han Solo. Han was a part of shady goings-on long before Fett was even introduced as a character; in fact, Fett was first introduced in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back as a bounty hunter contracted by Darth Vader to track down Han.

Disney/Lucasfilm

If you want to get really in the weeds, the special edition of Star Wars: A New Hope shows that Boba Fett was working for Jabba the Hutt long before he was contracted by Darth Vader. We see Solo, interact with both Jabba and Fett in the scene, and given that The Book of Boba Fett is interested in exploring Fett’s connection to Jabba’s criminal enterprise and Han’s proximity to Jabba, who was also his former employer, it stands to reason that Han could make an appearance. One should also remember that the introduction to The Book of Boba Fett came at the very end of The Mandalorian Season 2, when Fett and Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) took over the throne at Jabba’s former palace.

The Return Of Qi’ra And Crimson Dawn

Fans of 2018’s Solo: A Star Wars Story will remember Emilia Clarke’s turn as Han Solo’s love interest and foil, Qi’ra. Once again, The Book of Boba Fett being about Star Wars criminals heavily factors into the theory on Qi’ra’s return. The series obviously follows Fett as he strongarms and manipulates his way through the criminal underworld. Therefore, it would make sense for his exploits to attract the attention of Crimson Dawn, the infamous crime syndicate first introduced in Solo. Given Qi’ra’s position within Crimson Dawn, it’s possible we may see her return to the fray.

There’s Literally A Book

One theory suggests that a massive hint may be in the title. It comes as one in a long list of theories from Screen Rant, and this one specifically posits that The Book of Boba Fett, is an actual book. The criminal underworld is an unforgiving place, everyone is untrustworthy, and everyone has either wronged someone or been wronged themselves. The theory speculates that the new series may play out like a Kill Bill-style revenge style thriller, following Boba Fett’s attempt to cross names off a list. This means that characters like Han Solo or Mace Windu could find themselves in the bounty hunter’s crosshairs. The theory assumes that Bib Fortuna, the character Boba Fett killed at the end of Season 2 of The Mandalorian, was the first name on his list.

A Boba/Mando Team Up

Disney/Lucasfilm

Given that The Mandalorian served as Boba Fett’s introduction to the modern era on Disney+, it stands to reason that Din Djarin, aka Mando, could crop up in his series. As Screen Rant also points out, fans will remember when the two bounty hunters immediately hit it off upon being attacked by imperial stormtroopers in The Mandalorian Season 2. It’s unsurprising that a pair of coldblooded killers with a penchant for revenge would get along. Audiences also saw how quickly Boba Fett agreed to help Mando when he needed help saving Grogu, aka Baby Yoda. It’s that kind of kinship that makes fans wonder if Boba Fett will ask Mando to return the favor at some point.

The Book of Boba Fett premieres Dec. 29 on Disney+.