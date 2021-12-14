New Year’s is right around the corner, and book lovers have plenty to be excited for in 2022. Unfortunately, as the publishing supply chain is already suffering from shortages and delays, getting your hands on your next favorite novel may be challenging — unless you pre-order soon.

Same goes for gifting: If you were hoping to gift-wrap some books for your family and friends this holiday season, you might run into issues, but pre-orders also make great presents. Not only will it give your friend something to look forward to in 2022, but it’ll also help out your favorite writers. Publishing companies look to pre-order numbers to understand which authors have the buzziest books — which can mean bigger advances and better book deals down the line for authors. And by placing that pre-order at your local bookstore, you can also help small businesses thrive in difficult times.

If you don’t have the money to pre-order and buy the books you want to read, that’s OK! You can still help out your favorite authors by asking your local library to order the titles you’re looking forward to in 2022.

Below, the 65 most anticipated books of 2022.

1 The School for Good Mothers 'The School for Good Mothers' by Jessamine Chan Jan. 4 After her husband abandons her and their young daughter to live with his mistress, Frida finds herself in a dystopian re-education program for unfit mothers, in Jessamine Chan's insightful debut.

2 When You Get the Chance 'When You Get the Chance' by Emma Lord Jan. 4 From the author of Tweet Cute and You Have a Match comes When You Get the Chance, a coming-of-age story with a musical theater bent. It centers on Millie, a girl raised by a single dad who spends her days dreaming of Broadway. When she finds her dad's old blog, Millie goes looking for her estranged mother. But will she get the answers she's looking for? And, perhaps more importantly, how will what she finds change her plans for the future?

3 Where the Drowned Girls Go 'Where the Drowned Girls Go' by Seanan McGuire Jan. 4 The seventh installment in Seanan McGuire's Wayward Children series, Where the Drowned Girls Go, follows Cora. She used to be a mermaid; now, knowing she'll never go back to the Trenches, she's determined to forget everything that happened to her in her previous life. But forgetting requires Cora to enroll at the Whitehorn Institute — another school for children who survived their magical adventures and returned to the "real world," one that wants the children to forget instead of cope.

4 Olga Dies Dreaming 'Olga Dies Dreaming' by Xóchitl González Jan. 11 As Hurricane Maria devastates Puerto Rico, a pair of adult Nuyorican siblings — one a lawmaker, the other a high-profile wedding planner — reunite with their estranged, activist mother and wrestle with her complicated legacy, in this raw debut from Xóchitl González.

5 Wahala 'Wahala' by Nikki May Jan. 11 In Nikki May's debut, a tight-knit trio of Anglo-Nigerian friends find themselves increasingly at odds after a fourth woman infiltrates their friend group.

6 To Paradise 'To Paradise' by Hanya Yanagihara Jan. 11 From A Little Life author Hanya Yanagihara comes In Paradise, a novel that gingerly connects the stories of three very different Americans living in an alternate version of the United States. Set in the Gilded Age, the early '90s, and the dystopic near-future, In Paradise is just as tender and shocking as its predecessor.

7 Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School 'Admissions: A Memoir of Surviving Boarding School' by Kendra James Jan. 18 As an admissions officer, Kendra James encouraged students from marginalized backgrounds to apply to the nation's most elite boarding schools. As The Taft School's first Black legacy student, she had much insight to offer them. Now, in Admissions, James tells her story in its entirety, for the first time.

8 You Don't Know Us Negroes and Other Essays 'You Don't Know Us Negroes and Other Essays' by Zora Neale Hurston Jan. 18 Although she's best known for novels like Their Eyes Were Watching God and Dust Tracks on a Road, Zora Neale Hurston was also one of her generation's premier essayists. You Don't Know Us Negroes, the first comprehensive collection of her nonfiction work, spans 35 years of essays, criticism, articles, and more.

9 How High We Go in the Dark 'How High We Go in the Dark' by Sequoia Nagamatsu Jan. 18 After an Arctic expedition unleashes a deadly, long-dormant virus on the world in 2030, generations of humans find their lives irrevocably altered. Sequoia Nagamatsu's How High We Go in the Dark follows humanity as it crashes, adapts, survives, and rebuilds over the course of centuries.

10 Violeta 'Violeta' by Isabel Allende Jan. 25 Isabel Allende's newest novel centers on the eponymous Violeta, a 100-year-old woman who writes her life story in a series of four letters. She begins on the night she was born 1920s-era Chile, and moves forward, capturing the 20th century just as it was in her brilliant little corner of the world — even as war, death, and devastation crept closer and closer to home.

11 Thank You, Mr. Nixon 'Thank You, Mr. Nixon' by Gish Jen Jan. 25 The Resisters author Gish Jen returns this year with Thank You, Mr. Nixon — a short story collection that explores China, the United States, and how they've evolved over the past 50 years. From one girl's letter to the late Richard Nixon, to a story about a pair of Hong Kong parents desperate to reconnect with their estranged, American daughter, Thank You, Mr. Nixon is as wry and sharply observed as Jen's 2020 novel.

12 The Roughest Draft 'The Roughest Draft' by Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka Jan. 25 Emily Wibberley and Austin Siegemund-Broka — a married writing duo known for their YA rom-coms — make their adult romance debut this year with The Roughest Draft. The novel centers on Katrina and Nathan, co-authors who haven't written a book together since their falling out three years ago. When they fall on hard times, however, Katrina and Nathan are forced to join forces once again for an all-new book. But will they be able to put the past aside?

13 Finlay Donovan Knocks 'Em Dead 'Finlay Donovan Knocks 'Em Dead' by Elle Cosimano Feb. 1 Elle Cosimano returns to bookstores with the sequel to Finlay Donovan Is Killing It. In Finlay Donovan Knocks 'Em Dead, forever-struggling writer Finlay faces another assassination plot. This time, it's her ex-husband's life that's on the line, and only she can save him.

14 Vladimir 'Vladimir' by Julia May Jonas Feb. 1 As she weathers a slew of accusations against her husband, an English professor finds herself falling for a young visiting professor in Julia May Jonas' debut. As slim as it is taut, Vladimir is perfect for fans of My Dark Vanessa and Adèle.

15 Black Cake 'Black Cake' by Charmaine Wilkerson Feb. 1 Charmaine Wilkerson's Black Cake tells the story of two grieving, estranged siblings who must join forces to solve a mystery: Their recently deceased mother left them a black cake, the recipe, and a recording of her most tender secrets — revelations that might seal the siblings' rift. Before publication, the novel was optioned by Hulu under Oprah Winfrey's Harpo Films production company — as strong an endorsement as any.

16 Yerba Buena 'Yerba Buena' by Nina LaCour Feb. 8 Nina LaCour's enthralling Yerba Buena centers on Sara and Emilie, a bartender and a florist who find themselves drawn to one other. But both young women have unprocessed trauma to reckon with, and that may be enough to sink their burgeoning relationship.

17 Homicide and Halo-Halo 'Homicide and Halo-Halo' by Mia P. Manansala Feb. 8 In her follow-up to Arsenic and Adobo, Mia P. Manansala picks up with Lila right where she left off: at Tita Rosie's Kitchen in Shady Palms. A teen beauty pageant has just come back to town, and Lila, a former pageant queen, isn't feeling great about it. But when the event is rocked by a murder — a crime that's pinned on Lila's cousin and pageantry rival, Bernadette — Lila has no choice but to roll up her sleeves and solve another mystery.

18 Reclaim the Stars: 17 Tales Across Realms & Space 'Reclaim the Stars: 17 Tales Across Realms & Space,' edited by Zoraida Córdova Feb. 15 Edited by The Inheritance of Orquídea Divina author Zoraida Córdova, Reclaim the Stars is a must-read new collection of speculative fiction, comprised of 17 sci-fi and fantasy stories from Latin American diaspora writers.

19 Pure Colour 'Pure Colour' by Sheila Heti Feb. 15 From the author of Motherhood and How Should a Person Be? comes this highly anticipated new novel about a "first draft of the world" — a mysterious, magical place where people can become leaves, and spirits can travel through portals.

20 Moon Witch, Spider King 'Moon Witch, Spider King' by Marlon James Feb. 15 The second installment in Marlon James' Dark Star trilogy centers on Sogolon the Moon Witch, a 177-year-old sorceress locked in a long-running battle with Aesi, the chancellor to the king. She was a villain in Black Leopard, Red Wolf, but in Moon Witch, Spider King, Sogolon gets the chance to share her side of the story.

21 When I'm Gone, Look for Me in the East 'When I'm Gone, Look for Me in the East' by Quan Barry Feb. 22 Quan Barry's new novel, When I'm Gone, Look for Me in the East, takes readers on a journey across Vietnam and Mongolia. There, a pair of identical twin brothers who know each other's thoughts — one a monk, the other a reincarnated soul — search for the reincarnation of a great Tibetan Buddhist leader.

22 The Paris Apartment 'The Paris Apartment' by Lucy Foley Feb. 22 From the author of The Guest List and The Hunting Party comes The Paris Apartment. The story here centers on Jess, a down-on-her-luck woman who calls in a favor with her half-brother to get a fresh start. Ben didn't seem too enthused about sharing his swanky Parisian digs with his half-sister, and he isn't at home when Jess arrives. As Jess is about to realize, Ben may not be coming home at all.

23 The Swimmers 'The Swimmers' by Julie Otsuka Feb. 22 Julie Otsuka's latest novel is The Swimmers. Here, Otsuka introduces readers to an eclectic cast of characters, all connected by their penchant for swimming at the local recreational facility. Thanks to her dementia, one of these swimmers frequently finds herself flung backward into her past, reliving her wartime childhood spent in an internment camp — leaving her daughter to witness her steady decline.

24 Checkout 19 'Checkout 19' by Claire-Louise Bennett Mar. 1 Pond author Claire-Louise Bennett returns to store shelves in 2022 with Checkout 19, a coming-of-age story about a young, hyper-observant British writer.

25 Gallant 'Gallant' by V.E. Schwab Mar. 1 A new standalone from V.E. Schwab? Yes, please! In this dark and magical YA novel, an orphaned teen receives a summons to her family's ancestral home: the titular Gallant, haunted by ghouls. As Olivia works to unravel Gallant's mysteries, she accidentally crosses a threshold into a dark-side-of-the-moon version of the stately manor, one in which the ghouls are real and Gallant is on its last legs.

26 Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head 'Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head' by Warsan Shire Mar. 1 Warsan Shire's first new book since 2015's Her Blue Body is also her first full-length collection. Drawing on Shire's experience as the Kenyan-born British daughter of Somali British parents, Bless the Daughter Raised by a Voice in Her Head tackles many of the same themes as her previous work, with the same striking verse we've come to expect from her.

27 All My Rage 'All My Rage' by Sabaa Tahir Mar. 1 When the foundation of their friendship is shaken by a dramatic fight, two teens living in a small California town are forced to pick up the pieces of their lives — pieces their families cannot or will not reclaim. As Sal takes control of his family's motel, Noor struggles to keep her college plans a secret from her abusive uncle, who expects her to spend the rest of her life working for him. They think their friendship is over, but when tragedy strikes, each will only have the other's shoulder to cry on.

28 Girls Can Kiss Now 'Girls Can Kiss Now' by Jill Gutowitz Mar. 8 The ever-hilarious and insightful Jill Gutowitz hits bookshelves this Spring with Girls Can Kiss Now, her debut essay collection. Using anecdotes from her own personal history and pop culture relics, Gutowitz explores how lesbianism went mainstream.

29 Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments 'Our Lady of Mysterious Ailments' by T.L. Huchu Mar. 8 In this sequel to The Library of the Dead, Ropa, a Scottish ghostalker of Zimbabwean heritage, attempts to crack the case of Max Wu — a student attending a magical school for boys. Max is currently in a coma, and neither magic nor modern medicine has a cure for what ails him. As she investigates Max's school, Ropa soon stumbles on a ghostly entity that may be the cause of the boy's illness.

30 Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative 'Body Work: The Radical Power of Personal Narrative' by Melissa Febos Mar. 15 Substance use disorder, sex work, violence, and recovery each play a large role in this new memoir from the author of Whip Smart and Girlhood. Dubbed a "must read" by no less than Mary Karr, Body Work examines the ways in which our bodies are linked to our labor and production — philosophically, physically, and psychically.

31 In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing 'In the Margins: On the Pleasures of Reading and Writing' by Elena Ferrante Mar. 15 From the beloved, pseudonymous author of My Brilliant Friend comes In the Margins, a new collection containing Ferrante's own reflections on her literary life.

32 The Book of Cold Cases 'The Book of Cold Cases' by Simone St. James Amazon $27 See On Amazon Mar. 15 Forty years after she was acquitted of two murder charges, Beth sits down with Shea — a former abductee-turned-crime blogger — to tell her side of the story. As Shea conducts interview after interview with Beth, she becomes increasingly unsettled. Something in Beth’s palatial house is even more fearsome than her reputation.

33 Disorientation 'Disorientation' by Elaine Hsieh Chou Amazon $28 See On Amazon Mar. 22 Ingrid Yang has a problem. The 29-year-old, Taiwanese American PhD candidate has spent the last four years working on her dissertation about one Chinese poet’s body of work — but she’s still not sure what part of it, exactly, to write about. When she makes a chance discovery in the poet’s archive, Ingrid thinks she’s found the answer to her problems. But finishing this PhD will take more than mere chance, and it might just change Ingrid’s perspective forever.

34 Four Aunties and a Wedding 'Four Aunties and a Wedding' by Jesse Q. Sutanto Amazon $26 See On Amazon Mar. 29 Jesse Q. Sutanto’s follow-up to Dial A for Aunties is Four Aunties and a Wedding. Meddy’s getting married, and she’s hired another Chinese-Indonesian family’s business to take care of the catering and photography, all so her own aunties can enjoy the big day without having to work. Everything seems great... until Meddy finds out what the contractors’ real family business is. Looks like the aunties will have to work on this wedding, one way or another.

35 The Return of Faraz Ali 'The Return of Faraz Ali' by Aamina Ahmad Amazon $27 See On Amazon Apr. 5 Faraz Ali has lived his life according to his father’s whims. His father is the reason why Faraz was removed from his mother’s home in Lahore’s red-light district, and he’s the reason why Faraz is going back to the Mohalla now. Acting as the new police chief, Faraz is living a new, very different life in the Mohalla. But when he’s instructed to cover up the murder of a young sex worker, something about the case is rubs him the wrong way. He’s going to defy his father’s wishes for the first time... even if he’s worried about the consequences.

36 The Resting Place 'The Resting Place' by Camilla Sten Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Mar. 29 Eleanor once looked into the eyes of her grandmother’s killer and lived, but her prosopagnosia guarantees that she’ll never be able to identify the perpetrator — not if they’re caught, and not if they come back looking for her. Now, Eleanor has inherited her grandmother’s home: a place full of family secrets, some of them deadly. After moving in, Eleanor quickly becomes convinced that the killer has come to finish the job. But which one of her new neighbors could it be?

37 Finding Me 'Finding Me' by Viola Davis Harriett's Bookshop $28.99 See On Harriet's Bookshop Apr. 5 Viola Davis, the Academy Award-winning star of Fences and Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, tells her life story for the first time in her new memoir.

38 The Candy House 'The Candy House' by Jennifer Egan Amazon $27 See On Amazon Apr. 5 The companion to A Visit from the Goon Squad, Jennifer Egan’s Pulitzer Prize-winning novel, The Candy House centers on Bix — the 40-year-old CEO of a company that lets people own, control, and share their memories.

39 Time Is a Mother 'Time Is a Mother' by Ocean Vuong Amazon $24 See On Amazon Apr. 5 Six years after he published his T.S. Eliot Prize-winning collection, Night Sky with Exit Wounds, Ocean Vuong is back on the scene with an all new set of short stories. Time Is a Mother explores many of the same themes as On Earth We’re Briefly Gorgeous, Vuong’s recent, acclaimed novel, including the poet’s identity as a Vietnamese American.

40 Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life 'Left on Tenth: A Second Chance at Life' by Delia Ephron Amazon $29 See On Amazon Apr. 12 Following the loss of her sister and husband to cancer, You’ve Got Mail screenwriter Delia Ephron wrote an op-ed that caught the attention of an old beau — a man she couldn’t remember dating, but fell in love with, nonetheless. Four months into their relationship, Ephron discovered that she, herself, had cancer. In Left on Tenth, the Siracusa author ruminates on this new phase of her life.

41 The End of the World House 'The End of the World House' by Adrienne Celt Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Apr. 19 One woman’s attempts to keep her best friend from moving hours away leave them both trapped in the Louvre, forced to live the same day over and over again, in this novel from The Daughters author Adrienne Celt.

42 Sea of Tranquility 'Sea of Tranquility' by Emily St. John Mandel Amazon $25 See On Amazon Apr. 19 Station Eleven and The Glass Hotel author Emily St. John Mandel is back next year with Sea of Tranquility, a novel that traces three very different lives — those of an early-20th century aristocrat shunned by his peers, a lunar colonist conducting a book tour on Earth, and a detective who tracks his childhood friend to the least likely place imaginable — over the course of three eventful centuries.

43 The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer 'The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories from Dirty Computer' by Janelle Monáe The Lit. Bar $28.99 See On The Lit. Bar Apr. 19 Set in the world of superstar Janelle Monáe’s Dirty Computer, The Memory Librarian collects Afrofuturist short stories written by Monáe and others, including acclaimed writers like Eve L. Ewing and Sheree Renée Thomas.

44 Fevered Star 'Fevered Star' by Rebecca Roanhorse Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon Apr. 19 Rebecca Roanhorse returns in 2022 with Fevered Star, the highly anticipated follow-up to Black Sun. As a sea change brings a new force in to rule over Tova, new alliances will be forged, tested, and broken.

45 The Fervor 'The Fervor' by Alma Katsu Amazon $27 See On Amazon Apr. 26 Historical horror master Alma Katsu’s next book looks deep into the dark heart of World War II-era America. Set in 1944, The Fervor follows Meiko and Aiko from their home in Seattle to an isolated Japanese internment camp in Idaho. There, the mother and and daughter find themselves threatened, not only by racism and war, but by a seemingly innocuous virus that swiftly turns deadly. With a potentially supernatural disease ravaging the camp, Meiko and Aiko team up with two allies to fight back. But can they put a stop to the epidemic before it’s too late?

46 Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor 'Fight Like Hell: The Untold History of American Labor' by Kim Kelly Amazon $27 See On Amazon Apr. 26 In this slim volume, Teen Vogue journalist Kim Kelly recounts the history of Americans’ ongoing fight for unionization. Spanning more than 150 years of American history, Fight Like Hell is a must-read for any U.S. worker.

47 Book Lovers 'Book Lovers' by Emily Henry Amazon $27 See On Amazon May 3 Emily Henry’s new romance novel is an enemies-to-lovers story you won’t want to miss. Libby knows what her older sister, Nora, needs to get her groove back: a girls’ trip to a sleepy North Carolina town. Away from the big city, the last person literary agent Nora expects to run into is Charlie, an editor she’s never gotten along with. Yet here Charlie is. And there. And there. And there. As the two keep running into each other over the course of their vacations, they begin to realize kismet may want a word with them.

48 I Kissed Shara Wheeler 'I Kissed Shara Wheeler' by Casey McQuiston Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon May 3 Chloe didn’t want to uproot her Southern California life to spend her high school years among the holier-than-thou students at Willowgrove Christian Academy in Alabama — that was her moms’ decision. Still, she’s determined to win valedictorian, and there’s just one person standing in her way: the principal’s very popular daughter, Shara. But when Shara disappears after kissing Chloe and two of the boys in their class, Chloe finds herself racing against the clock to solve a mystery before graduation.

49 Elektra 'Elektra' by Jennifer Saint Amazon $27.99 See On Amazon May 3 Ariadne author Jennifer Saint returns to store shelves in 2022 with Elektra. Set in the midst of the Trojan War, this Greek myth re-telling centers on three women. First, there’s Clytemnestra, whose husband, King Agamemnon, goes to war with Troy when Helen — Clytemnestra’s sister and the wife of Agamemnon’s brother, Menelaus — is kidnapped by Paris. Then, there’s Paris’ sister, Cassandra, whose visions of Troy’s coming reckoning are ignored by all, thanks to Apollo’s curse. Finally, there’s Elektra herself: Clytemnestra’s youngest daughter, who is fated to witness her people’s undoing in the aftermath of the war.

50 Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up 'Mean Baby: A Memoir of Growing Up' by Selma Blair Amazon $30 See On Amazon May 10 Selma Blair has written a haunting memoir about alcohol use disorder, attention-seeking behaviors, and life in Hollywood.

51 Siren Queen 'Siren Queen' by Nghi Vo Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon May 10 Set in an alternate version of Old Hollywood, in which studio executives and aspiring stars make magical pacts and sign them in blood, Nghi Vo’s Siren Queen centers on Luli Wei — a Chinese American actress whose refuses to portray stereotypical characters on-screen, and winds up exclusively playing monstrous villains.

52 This Time Tomorrow 'This Time Tomorrow' by Emma Straub Amazon $28 See On Amazon May 17 When Alice goes to bed on the night before she turns 40, she’s struck by the absence of her father: the man who raised her himself, who’s now living alone in poor health. When she wakes up, she’s 16 again. Her 49-year-old father is full of vim and vigor. But given a second chance, can Alice save their relationship?

53 You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty 'You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty' by Akwaeke Emezi Detroit Book City $27 See On Detroit Book City May 24 From the author of Pet and The Death of Vivek Oji comes You Made a Fool of Death with Your Beauty. In their stunning romance debut, Akwaeke Emezi introduces readers to Feyi Adekola, a young woman who lost her partner five years ago. Now, with her career about to take off, Feyi’s finally ready to give in to her friend’s demands that she re-enter the dating pool. But something’s about to change in Feyi’s life, something that may make her pump the brakes on her new relationship... or give up love for good.

54 Our Crooked Hearts 'Our Crooked Hearts' by Melissa Albert Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon June 28 Dana and Ivy have a lot in common, and not just because Dana is Ivy’s mom. Years ago, over the course of one unspeakable summer in the city, a teenaged Dana was forced to reckon with powers she didn’t not truly understand. Now, a series of strange events is about to bring 17-year-old Ivy’s suburban adolescence to a shocking end, and her mom may be the only one who truly understands what she’s up against.

55 A Prayer for the Crown-Shy 'A Prayer for the Crown-Shy' by Becky Chambers Amazon $21.99 See On Amazon July 12 Becky Chambers’ sequel to A Psalm for the Wild-Built follows Sibling Dex and Mosscap — a Tea Monk and a robot sent to commune with human society — as they visit the more urban areas of their home moon, searching for answers to the robots’ questions about humanity’s intrinsic needs.

56 The Man Who Could Move Clouds 'The Man Who Could Move Clouds' by Ingrid Rojas Contreras Amazon $30 See On Amazon July 12 Fruit of the Drunken Tree author Ingrid Rojas Contreras returns to stores this summer with a memoir, The Man Who Could Move Clouds. When she was 8 years old, Rojas Contreras’ mother awoke from a coma with the ability to commune with spirits. Decades later, Rojas Contreras herself sustained a head injury that led to amnesia, which blurred parts of her Colombian childhood with her fortune-telling mother and curandero grandfather. As her memories returned, Rojas Contreras was left not with supernatural talents, but with the desire to know more about her family’s legacy.

57 What Moves the Dead 'What Moves the Dead' by T. Kingfisher Amazon $19.99 See On Amazon July 12 T. Kingfisher’s new novel is an Edgar Allan Poe retelling that shouldn’t be missed. What Moves the Dead follows Alex as they rush to be by the side of their childhood friend, Madeline, who lies on her deathbed at her family’s estate. But the Usher estate is strange, and its inhabitants — which include Madeline’s brother, Roderick — are even stranger. With few allies to aid them, Alex plunges into the mystery of the House of Usher.

58 It Sounds Like This 'It Sounds Like This' by Anna Meriano Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Aug. 2 Anna Meriano’s It Sounds Like This centers on Yasmín, a high-school flutist whose dream of making first chair is dashed when she accidentally gets the entire low brass section in trouble. A band without a low brass section isn’t a band at all, but Yasmín has a plan to achieve her dreams. All she has to do is learn to play the tuba and whip some freshmen brass players into shape. Easy peasy, right?

59 Blood Like Fate 'Blood Like Fate' by Liselle Sanbury Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery $19.98 See On Semicolon Bookstore & Gallery Aug. 9 Fans of Liselle Sanbury’s Blood Like Magic pick up with Voya at her lowest point yet. She’s lost everything, including the boy she refused to kill. To make matters worse, she may have to end his life anyway. With the fate of the world at stake, Voya faces even bigger challenges in this highly anticipated sequel.

60 My Government Means to Kill Me 'My Government Means to Kill Me' by Rasheed Newson Underground Books $27.99 See On Underground Books Aug. 23 This debut novel from The Chi producer Rasheed Newson follows one young, gay Black man as he forsakes the Midwest to join ACT UP in 1980s New York City.

61 Nona the Ninth 'Nona the Ninth' by Tamsyn Muir Tor.com See On Tor.com Fall 2022 The third novel in Tamsyn Muir Locked Tomb quartet — formerly a trilogy — Nona the Ninth is currently slated for release next fall. Not much is known about the third Locked Tomb book at the time of this writing, and after the murder mystery of Gideon and the court intrigue of Harrow, what comes next is anyone’s guess.

62 Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix 'Self-Made Boys: A Great Gatsby Remix' by Anna-Marie McLemore Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Sep. 6 Anna-Marie McLemore’s Great Gatsby retelling casts Nick as a young, Latino trans man who discovers that his cousin, Daisy, is now passing for white in the big city. As he’s swept up into the glitz and glamor of Daisy’s new life, Nick discovers that his mysterious and fabulously wealthy new neighbor, Jay, is also trans — and he’s carrying a torch for Daisy.

63 The Sunbearer Trials 'The Sunbearer Trials' by Aiden Thomas Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Sep. 6 The Sunbearer Trials is the first book in a planned duology from Cemetery Boys author Aiden Thomas. The novel follows Teo — the 17-year-old trans son of the bird goddess, Quetzal — as he unexpectedly finds himself forced to compete in a deadly challenge with nine other teenage semidioses. It’s a game where the loser is sacrificed to fuel the sun, and Teo’s up against stiff competition.

64 The Dragon’s Promise Sep. 13 The sequel to Elizabeth Lim’s Six Crimson Cranes is out in Fall 2022. Although not much is known yet about this sure-to-be-a-bestseller, Lim’s 2020 novel — a retelling of “The Six Swans” fairytale — has readers excited for what’s to come.