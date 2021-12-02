Were you even famous in 2021 if you didn’t have your very own libation?
By Deuxmoi
As the person behind the anonymous celebrity gossip Instagram account Deuxmoi, I’m obsessed with the mundane details of the lives of Hollywood’s finest. (Think: their coffee orders, where they drop off their dry cleaning... not to mention their boudoir experiences.) Like us, celebrities also love to party — even if their go-to drinks and clubs are a bit fancier than ours.So it’s not a total surprise that over the past decade celebrities from George Clooney to Kendall Jenner have launched their own alcoholic beverage lines. I mean, were you even famous in 2021 if you didn’t have your very own libation?
What better way to get better acquainted with the celebrities that I spend every waking second posting about than by taste testing every single one of their wine brands I could get my hands on? In that spirit, two of my friends (we’ll call them B & C) and I gathered at B's apartment to finally sit down and get to work.
While this is by no means a sommelier-approved ranking — we’re celebrity gossip enthusiasts, not wine connoisseurs — we did adhere to one key Kathy Hilton-approved rule. As Hilton advised her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills castmates during their wine tasting in San Diego earlier this season, we made sure hit the 5 S's (see, swirl, sniff, snip, and savor) before we tried each glass. Read on to see how each celeb wine fared.