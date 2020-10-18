With Christmas fast approaching, settling down to enjoy a cosy night on the sofa is sounding more appealing by the minute, especially during a time when staying indoors is all the rage. Thankfully, Netflix's ever-expanding library is on hand to keep us entertained through the chilly winter months, and the platform will host plenty of yuletide flicks in the run up to the festive season. So, if you're hoping for some joyful streaming to balance out the tumultuous year, here are all the Christmas films coming to Netflix UK in 2020.

In addition to longtime festive favourites, such as The Holiday, Christmas with the Kranks, Nativity!, and more, viewers can also look forward to a brand new selection of treats. A heartwarming Christmas tale led by Country music queen Dolly Parton, an extraterrestrial Yuletide adventure, and a highly-anticipated seasonal sequel are just a few of the highlights.

To assist in your streaming of festive cheer, I've selected the very best Christmas movies arriving on Netflix UK this year — all of which are set to premiere between October and December.

Holidate — Coming Oct. 28 Starring Emma Roberts and Luke Bracey, this Netflix Original romantic comedy follows two impossibly attractive singletons who agree to be each other's strictly platonic plus-ones at celebrations throughout the year. However, as many might predict, it isn't long before the pair begin to catch real feelings for each other.

Operation Christmas Drop — Coming Nov. 5 By-the-book political aide Erica ditches her traditional family Christmas in favour of a mission across the Pacific, during which she sets out to defund a beachside Air Force base. However, after clashing with a handsome pilot over her initial plans, Erica begins to fall for the man she finds herself at odds with.

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey — Coming Nov. 13 Set within the fictional town of Cobbleton, the kind and curious granddaughter of legendary toymaker Jeronicus Jangle arrives just in time to heal old wounds, and reignite the magic following the theft of her Grandpa's most prized possession.

The Princess Switch: Switched Again — Coming Nov. 19 Gabriel Hennessey/Netflix This highly-anticipated Netflix sequel sees Vanessa Hudgens resume the roles of Duchess Margaret and Princess Stacy — both of whom must try and stop Margaret’s party-girl cousin Fiona (also portrayed by Hudgens) from foiling their plans.

Alien Xmas — Coming Nov. 20 When an extraterrestrial race arrives on Earth to steal the planet's gravity, only Santa, his elves, the spirit of Christmas — and a sweet little alien named X — can save the world.

Dolly Parton's Christmas On The Square — Coming Nov. 22 Netflix A small town's Christmas cheer is in short supply when a cold-hearted former resident returns to evict the locals and sell her hometown's land. However, after reconnecting with an old flame and embracing the townsfolk, she begins to have a change of heart. Think A Christmas Carol with Dolly Parton.

The Christmas Chronicles Part Two — Coming Nov. 25 Starring Kurt Russell and Goldie Hawn, this Netflix original festive flick centres on a bratty teen who is unexpectedly reunited with Father Christmas after a magical troublemaker sets out to destroy the North Pole, and Christmas, forever.

Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker — Coming Nov. 27 Star of the stage and screen Debbie Allen is the subject of this Netflix and Shondaland-produced documentary, which follows Allen and her LA dance studio as they begin preparations for their annual Christmas presentation.

Angela's Christmas Wish — Coming Dec. 1 Based on the works of famed Irish-American author Frank McCourt (who won a Pulitzer for Angela's Ashes), this heartwarming tale about the importance of togetherness follows one little girl's attempt to reunite her family in time for the festive season.