With Christmas fast approaching, settling down to enjoy a cosy night on the sofa is sounding more appealing by the minute, especially during a time when staying indoors is all the rage. Thankfully, Netflix's ever-expanding library is on hand to keep us entertained through the chilly winter months, and the platform will host plenty of yuletide flicks in the run up to the festive season. So, if you're hoping for some joyful streaming to balance out the tumultuous year, here are all the Christmas films coming to Netflix UK in 2020.
In addition to longtime festive favourites, such as The Holiday, Christmas with the Kranks, Nativity!, and more, viewers can also look forward to a brand new selection of treats. A heartwarming Christmas tale led by Country music queen Dolly Parton, an extraterrestrial Yuletide adventure, and a highly-anticipated seasonal sequel are just a few of the highlights.
To assist in your streaming of festive cheer, I've selected the very best Christmas movies arriving on Netflix UK this year — all of which are set to premiere between October and December.