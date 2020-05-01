All The New TV Shows & Films Arriving On Netflix UK In August

Lockdown and social distancing measures have kept many of us glued to our streaming platforms of choice, and powering your way through Netflix's colossal library of films and TV shows can be a perfect way of distracting yourself from the seemingly never-ending bad news cycle. If this rings true for you, you're in luck, because the streaming service is set to introduce a lineup of exciting new additions throughout the entirety of August. So, to give you a nudge in the right direction of what to look out for, here are all the new TV shows and movies coming to Netflix UK this month — because you don't want to miss out on a second of these latest offerings.

This month, Netflix are showering fans with some classic ‘90s flicks, including Blade: Trinity, American History X, and Jim Carrey’s The Mask. Elsewhere, the streaming giant are throwing in some impressive documentary additions to their ever-growing collection, including John Was Trying to Contact Aliens and Anelka: Misunderstood.

So, it seems Netflix subscribers have a tonne of thrilling new viewing options throughout the coming month of August, and as many of us are faced with continued social-distancing, the platform's updated catalogue could not be arriving at a better time.

American History X — Coming August 1 New Line/Kobal/Shutterstock Starring Edward Norton, this 1998 crime flick centres on a former Neo-Nazi who is rehabilitated during his time spent in prison. However, his brother is in danger of following the same path he did and now he must figure out how prevent his sibling from further indoctrination.

Blade: Trinity — Coming August 1 The third and final instalment of the Blade franchise follows the continuing war between humans and vampires, during which a supernatural hybrid known as Blade (Wesley Snipes) is forced to join forces with rogue vampire hunters in order to save humanity from the menacing Dracula.

Rumor Has It… — Coming August 1 Melissa Moseley/Warner Bros/Kobal/Shutterstock The 2005 romantic comedy Rumour Has It... follows Sarah Huttinger (Jennifer Aniston), a woman who discovers that her mother and grandmother might be the inspiration for the classic book and film The Graduate.

Out of Sight — Coming August 1 George Clooney stars in this big-screen adaptation of Elmore Leonard’s 1996 novel of the same name. The Academy Award-nominated film tells the tale of a career bank robber, who breaks out of jail and begins to fall for the U.S. Marshal he kidnapped.

Friday Night Dinner — Coming August 1 Channel 4 Starring Green Wing's Tamsin Greig and Simon Bird of The Inbetweeners fame, Friday Night Dinner centres around the hilarious, and often disastrous weekly dining room chronicles of the middle-class Goodman family.

Pee-wee’s Big Adventure — Coming August 1 Tim Burton's directorial debut is based around the eccentric adventures of Pee-Wee Herman as he travels across the United States in search of his stolen bicycle.

The Mask — Coming August 1 New Line/Dark Horse/Kobal/Shutterstock Based on the Mask comic book series, this Jim Carrey-led comedy follows the story of bank clerk Stanley Ipkiss, who is transformed into a mischievous superhero after stumbling upon a magical mask.

Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea (Season 1) — Coming August 1 The 2013 Japanese anime series Nagi-Asu: A Lull in the Sea follows five teens who are forced to adapt to a new Middle School, and adjust their relationships with both the sea and land people.

The Peanut Butter Falcon — Coming August 3 Seth Johnson/Signature/Kobal/Shutterstock Starring Shia LaBeouf and Dakota Johnson, The Peanut Butter Falcon tells the story of a young boy who flees an assisted living facility with hopes of achieving his dream of becoming a professional wrestler.

Sam Jay: 3 In the Morning — Coming August 4 This Netflix original stand-up comedy special sees Saturday Night Live writer Sam Jay offer hilarious takes on relationships, travelling, and the audacity of white people.

Anelka: Misunderstood — Coming August 5 Franck Nataf/Netflix The controversial legacy of famed French footballer Nicolas Anelka is explored in great detail throughout this investigative sports doc.

Nasha Natasha — Coming August 6 Featuring behind-the-scenes and concert footage, Nasha Natasha follows Uruguayan singing-sensation Natalia Oreiro as she performs sold-out shows across Russia.

Action Point — Coming August 7 Sean Cliver/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock The 2018 U.S comedy Action Point stars Jackass alumni Johnny Knoxville and Chris Pontius, and tells the story of a daredevil who designs and operates his very own amusement park.

Upgrade — Coming August 7 Starring Logan Marshall-Green (a familiar face to fans ofThe O.C.), this gripping sci-fi horror flick centres around a man who is implanted with an experimental chip, which enables him to control his body after being left paralysed.

Dirty John (Season 2) — Coming August 14 Isabella Vosmikova/USA Network Based on the podcast of the same name, the true-crime anthology's second chapter, titled Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story, arrives on Netflix this month, and will again revolve around an epic tale of romance, denial, manipulation, and in the end, survival.

The Great Heist (Season 1) — Coming August 14 Inspired by true events, this Latin-American thriller follows an ambitious robbery of Colombia's central bank in 1994, during which a team of thieves managed to bag $33 million.

Project Power — Coming August 14 SKIP BOLEN/NETFLIX With Jamie Foxx and Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the helm, Project Power centres around a mysterious pill which gives users temporary superpowers — and whilst hunting for the source of this dangerous new substance, the worlds of a teenage dealer, an ex-soldier, and local police officer collide on the streets of New Orleans.

Jackass: The Movie — Coming August 15 Based on the hit MTV series, Jackass: The Movie follows Johnny Knoxville and his team of fearless daredevils as they take their manic stunts and gags to the big-screen.

John Was Trying to Contact Aliens — Coming August 20 Matthew Killip/John Shepherd/IFFR/Youtube John Was Trying to Contact Aliens is based around one man’s lonely, yet fascinating life journey, which is spent searching for signs of extraterrestrial life by broadcasting radio signals into the sky.

Lucifer (Season 5A) — Coming August 21 Starring Tom Ellis, the first half of Lucifer's highly anticipated penultimate series arrives on Netflix in August, and will again revolve around the character of Lucifer Morningstar, who abandoned the pits of hell in favour of sunny Los Angeles.

Trinkets (Season 2) — Coming August 25 Allyson Riggs/Netflix Based on the 2013 novel of the same name, the second and final season of this coming of age drama follows the unexpected friendships formed between three teenagers, who bond over a shared shoplifting habit