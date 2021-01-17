9 Classic '90s Shows You Can Stream In The UK Right Now

The '90s is a time remembered fondly for its unique style trends, the arrival of Britpop, and the birth of the World Wide Web. However, what many appreciate most about the decade is the sheer volume of classic TV shows that emerged during that time. And with never-ending lockdowns and an increasingly bleak news cycle, I can't think of a better time to escape into some small-screen entertainment from a bygone era. So, here are 9 classic '90s shows that you can currently stream in the UK.

Scrolling your way through the impressive libraries of All 4, BBC iPlayer, Amazon Prime Video, Netflix, and beyond, you'll be sure to stumble across one or two decade-defining '90s shows to sink your teeth into. These streaming sites are not only host to much-loved stateside sitcoms such as Friends and The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, but also underrated British gems like Gimme Gimme Gimme and Dinnerladies that are waiting to be discovered for the first time. In short, you'll be spoiled for choice if '90s TV throwbacks are what you crave — and below you can find some of the very best options currently at your disposal in the UK. Let your nostalgic streaming sesh commence.

Queer As Folk All4 Penned by Russell T Davies, this groundbreaking Channel 4 drama documents the lives of three young men living in and around Manchester's gay scene. Watch on All 4

ER Moviestore/Shutterstock The long-running medical drama that awarded Geroge Clooney his break-out role is set within a busy inner-city emergency room, and centres on the lives of staff at the fictional Chicago County General Hospital. Watch on All 4

Absolutely Fabulous Netflix Starring Jennifer Saunders and Joanna Lumley, this classic BBC comedy follows the dysfunctional lives and careers of Edina "Eddy" Monsoon and Patsy Stone in the '90s London fashion scene. Watch on Netflix

Friends NBC/HBO Max A '90s television run-down wouldn't be complete without the inclusion of the mother of all sitcoms, Friends. Luckily, the entire ten series are available to UK viewers via Netflix. Watch on Netflix

Moesha Netflix Originally airing in 1996, this much-loved U.S. sitcom centres on a typical teenage girl named Moesha as she balances the friendships, romance, and drama of her high school years. Watch on Netflix

Gimme Gimme Gimme BBC iPlayer Starring Kathy Burke and James Dreyfus, this BAFTA-nominated comedy follow the lives of out-of-luck actor Tom and loudmouth Londoner Linda, two odd-couple roommates who share a very similar taste in men. Watch on BBC iPlayer

The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air BBC iPlayer The sitcom with opening an opening theme song millennials can recite on cue stars Will Smith as a streetwise teen from Philadelphia, who is sent by his mother to live with his aunt, uncle and cousins in Bel-Air, California. Watch on BBC iPlayer

Dinnerladies Moviestore/Shutterstock Created and written by the late, great Victoria Wood, this brilliant BBC comedy centres on the lives of canteen staff at a fictional Manchester factory. Watch on Netflix