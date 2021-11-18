Celebrity

10 Celebs Who Were Robbed Of First Place On Dancing With the Stars

Zendaya, Normani, and James Van Der Beek are among the celebs who somehow lost the Mirrorball Trophy.

By Jake Viswanath

Normani

There is virtually no better Gen Z dancer than Fifth Harmony alum Normani, as proven by her jaw-dropping “Wild Side” video and her consistent perfect scores on DWTS Season 24 in 2017. Despite her stellar dance routines, Normani finished third, behind athletes Rashad Jennings and David Ross.

James Van Der Beek

The Dawson’s Creek star was earmarked as a frontrunner to win early in Season 28 in 2019. However, he was brutally eliminated from the show during the semi-finals, the same week that he and his wife Kimberly suffered a miscarriage.

