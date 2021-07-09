Celebrity

All Stars 6 Queens Reveal Their Fave Memes In Drag Race Herstory

“Definitely the face crack. Next question.”

'RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 6' Queens Kylie Sonique Love, Scarlet Envy, Pandora Boxx, Ginger Minj, A’keria C. Davenport, Jiggly Caliente, Jan, Ra'Jah O'Hara, Serena ChaCha,Trinity K. Bonet, Yara Sofia, Eureka! and Silky Nutmeg Ganache in New York City in 2021.
Monica Schipper/Getty Images
By Arya Roshanian

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Jan’s “Face Crack”

“Definitely the face crack. Next question,” Jan tells Bustle. She’s even capitalized off her iconic moment by selling merchandise featuring the “face crack of the century.”

Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Throwing The Dollar

“It’s actually from the very first episode of All Stars 6 — the GIF of me right after Yara Sofia’s performance in the variety show where I’m throwing a dollar at her,” Ginger Minj reveals. “I have seen it so much.”

Tap