“Definitely the face crack. Next question.”
Monica Schipper/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images
“Definitely the face crack. Next question,” Jan tells Bustle. She’s even capitalized off her iconic moment by selling merchandise featuring the “face crack of the century.”
“It’s actually from the very first episode of All Stars 6 — the GIF of me right after Yara Sofia’s performance in the variety show where I’m throwing a dollar at her,” Ginger Minj reveals. “I have seen it so much.”