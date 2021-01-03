There's nothing us millenials enjoy more than some childhood nostalgia, especially as we drift further into the ever-growing responsibilities of adulthood. This is undoubtedly the case when it comes to some of our generation's favourite TV shows, including CBBC classics like Tracy Beaker, Blue Peter, and Basil Brush, the likes of which went on to shape many of our childhoods. But, whatever happened to the stars of our most-loved shows? Well, after some digging, I've managed to locate where your favourite '00s CBBC stars are today — and get ready to feel old.

Yes, as it turns out, the many faces of CBBC highlights of the late '90s and noughties, including Dick and Dom in da Bungalow, Balamory, and Raven, have grown up with us. Who knew!? And many have since left their careers fronting children's TV behind, moving onto to star in major soap operas, host popular audio series, and much, more more.

So, if you're keen to learn what happened to some of the most beloved CBBC stars of the past, and take a good old stroll down memory lane in the process, look no further, because below you can discover exactly what they're up to today. Enjoy.

Dani Harmer: Tracy Beaker 2002-2010 CBBC Dani Harmer is best known for her role as troubled kid Tracy Beaker, whose antics at the Dumping Ground (aka her care home) saw her get into all kinds of scrapes. Fast forward to 2020, Harmer is now the proud mother of 4-year-old daughter Avarie-Belle, and is set to reprise her role as Beaker in an upcoming three-part drama based on the character's life as a mum herself.

Konnie Huq: Blue Peter 1997-2008 Ben Curtis/Getty Konnie Huq was a regular CBBC fixture between 1997 and 2008, becoming the longest-serving female Blue Peter presenter. Since then, Huq moved has onto a string of new projects, including a presenting stint on ITV2's The Xtra Factor and the Thinking Out Loud podcast. In 2010, the CBBC favourite married Black Mirror creator Charlie Brook, and the pair have since had two children together.

Angelica Bell: CBBC Presenter 2000-2006 Comic Relief/Getty Angellica Bell was one of the main CBBC presenters between 2000 and 2006, primarily hosting segments between shows, but also fronting the likes of Xchange and 50/50. Today, Bell is a mother of two and married to fellow CBBC alumni Michael Underwood. Since departing the children's television scene, Bell has kept busy with several presenting gigs, most recently on BBC's The One Show, The Big Family Cooking Showdown, and The Martin Lewis Money Show.

James Mackenzie: Raven 2002-2010 CBBC James Mackenzie, aka the Raven, appeared as the immortal Scottish warlord on the popular CBBC gameshow until 2010. A decade later, Mackenzie is still a regular fixture on British children's television and currently plays a widower father in the Cbeebies series Molly and Mack. Interestingly, the former Raven host also previously starred alongside Tracey Beaker's Dani Harmer in the CBBC comedy-drama Dani's House, which ran for five series until 2012.

Dick & Dom: Dick & Dom in da Bungalow 2002-2006 Ken McKay/Shutterstock This dynamic presenting duo fronted the slapstick Dick and Dom in da Bungalow throughout their CBBC stint. In 2020, the pair appeared to have calmed down and ventured into the medium of podcasts with not one, but two audio series. Most recently The Dick and Dom Debate, which is billed as a Question Time-style show for the Dick and Dom generation.

Jake Humphrey: CBBC Presenter 2001-2005 BBC It's been almost 20 years since Jake Humphrey's CBBC debut, and the presenter was perhaps best known as being the face of Sportsround and Bamzooki. Nowadays, Humphrey's works as the main presenter of BT Sport's football coverage, and also currently hosts The High Performance Podcast alongside Professor Damian Hughes, in which the pair offer "an intimate glimpse into the lives of high-achieving, successful individuals."

Julie Wilson Nimmo: Balamory 2002-2005 BBC Julie Wilson Nimmo appeared as the delightful nursery teacher Miss Hoolie throughout Balamory's impressive 254 episode-run. Although her performance in the CBBC hit is perhaps what she's best known for, Nimmo has since moved on to several new projects, including the BBC comedy Scot Squad and Still Game, in which she starred alongside her now-husband, Greg Hemphill.

Andrew Hayden-Smith: CBBC Presenter 2002-2006 MJ Kim/Getty In addition to his role on the hit teen drama Byker Grove, Andrew Hayden-Smith was also a familiar presenting face on CBBC until his departure in 2006. In 2020, Hayden-Smith has plenty more acting and hosting gigs under his belt, and recently appeared as DS Gavin Armstrong in the long-running Channel 4 soap Hollyoaks.

Georgina Leonidas: The Basil Brush Show 2002-2007 CBBC Back in the day, Georgina Leonidas was known by many for her portrayal of Molly in The Basil Brush Show. However, following her CBBC departure in 2007, Leonidas became more recognised as Harry Potter's Katie Bell, after appearing in the fantasy franchise's final three films. Elsewhere, the actor has also starred in the BBC period drama Father Brown, and has several impressive theatre credits to her name.