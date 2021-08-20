We all saw it coming (hard not to with such major hints at the end of Thursday night’s episode) but it is still heartbreaking to know that Liberty Poole and Jake Cornish have reportedly left the Love Island villa.

ITV has so far refused to comment on the rumours. In a statement, a Love Island spokesperson said: “We won't be commenting on speculation around tonight's episode. All will be revealed later.” However, according MailOnline, the pair made the “tough decision” while on their final date, which will air on Aug. 20.

“It felt like the right thing to do,” said the MailOnline’s source. “They'd given it their all on camera and wanted to let their friends in other couples have a chance at winning. Saying goodbye was emotional for all the Islanders, as they've become so close, like family, but it won't be long before they're all reunited. It's not 100% over for Jake and Liberty, there are still a lot of feelings involved, so who knows what will happen on the future.”

It was an emotional moment when Liberty realised she needed to call time on her and Jake’s relationship. “If I'm not making him happy I don't wanna be in this relationship,” she told Faye, crying. “All I can do is be me. I can't be fake, I can't pretend I am happy when I am not. I'm not taking anything away from Jake. He is a great guy, I just don’t think we are right for each other."

She proceeded to speak to Jake, return the bracelet he gave her, and officially end Jiberty. The pair were the first to make it “official” in the Spanish villa after coupling up on the very first episode. Seven weeks later, and only three days ahead of the finale, and the couple have walking away from the £50,000 prize, and taken a little piece of our hearts with them.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say on the subject. Take a look below at some of the heartbreak.

The real tragedy of it all

Brummie Supremacy

Liam’s Birthday

The Heartbreak

True Friendship, That

The PLT Controversy

Honestly, Same

Love Island, tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub