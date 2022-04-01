We only recommend products we love and that we think you will, too. We may receive a portion of sales from products purchased from this article, which was written by our Branded team.

If you’ve ever loved an album so much that you’ve worried your neighbors might file a formal complaint against you for replaying it constantly, it might just be time to explore new ways to obsess over your favorite music. Music documentaries are an excellent way to get more out of the songs that feel like the soundtrack to your life, and Disney+ is home to some of the very best. The streaming platform has plenty of documentaries full of exclusive, behind-the-scenes content from the very best musicians, and is a subscription that every music lover should have. Here are a few of the incredible music documentaries you can watch on Disney+ right now.

‘Olivia Rodrigo: Driving Home 2 U’ Following the Grammy nominated singer-songwriter on a road trip from Salt Lake City to Los Angeles, Driving Home 2 U gives Olivia Rodrigo fans an intimate look at the making of her debut album, “SOUR.” Through interviews, never-before-seen footage, and live performances, this Disney+ original film will give you a whole new appreciation for the “Driver’s License” singer. Stream now.

‘Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles’ Billie Eilish treated her fans to a one-of-a-kind album experience with her Disney+ exclusive, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. “It’s a concert film, but it’s also a story at the same time,” she explained in the trailer, which you can check out, above. Stream now.

‘Black Is King’ Inspired by The Lion King: The Gift, Black Is King is Beyoncé’s impactful visual album that reimagines the lessons from The Lion King to share the stories of Black families. Stream now.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Folklore: The Long Pond Edition’ Need a good cry? Taylor Swift’s got you. Folklore: The Long Pond Edition gives fans the opportunity to hear the stories behind each of the songs on the album as Taylor is joined by Aaron Dessner, Jack Antonoff, and Justin Vernon as the perform the album for the first time in the same room together. Stream now.

‘My Music Story’ Featuring episodes with YOSHIKI, Perfume, and SUKIMASWITCH, Disney’s My Music Story features interviews and performances with incredible artists as they share stories and new information about the music featured in some of Disney’s most popular titles. Stream now.

‘The Beatles: Get Back’ Created with restored footage that’s been locked away for more than half a century, Get Back provides an intimate look at the Beatles’ creative process as they prepare for what was their first live concert in more than two years.

