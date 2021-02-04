A Definitive List Of The Best Derry Girls Quotes

In 2018, the Lisa McGee's sitcom Derry Girls made its debut. Two seasons later, the award-winning series is now rightly considered one the most witty and heartwarming sitcoms of recent years. One could argue the magic of Derry Girls lies in the show's side-splitting one-liners, delivered by the likes of Erin, Michelle, Clare, and Orla. As fans await the arrival of the hotly-anticipated third season (which was unfortunately delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic), now's a great time to revisit some of the best quotes from Derry Girls so far. Because let's face it, we could all use a hefty dose of good craic right about now.

Set in 1990s Derry, Northern Ireland, the coming-of-age sitcom revolves around four teenage girls (and James) growing up against the backdrop of the Northern Irish Troubles. Throughout Derry Girls' current 12 episode run, the Channel 4 hit has provided an array of brilliantly quotable lines, and with series three right around the corner, there's sure to be a lot more where that came from. As we sit tight for a fresh batch of episodes, I've taken a look back at some of the best Derry Girls corkers to have emerged from the comedy so far. All of which can be enjoyed below.

On Being An Individual Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 1: Hoping to stand out in the crowd, our favourite Derry gals decide on a denim-inspired look for their first day back at school. Of course, things don't quite go to plan, and Claire soon realises she's the only one actually wearing the agreed-upon denim jacket. "Well I am not being individual on me own," she bravely proclaims, before tearing the jacket off.

Macaulay Culkin Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 1: The Home Alone-Derry Girls crossover we'd all been waiting for (well, not really) arrived when Erin reminded her mother "Macaulay Culkin isn't a Protestant, Ma" within the sitcom's first ten minutes. And it's been stuck in my head ever since.

Meltin' Stuff Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 1: Viewers were first introduced to the, shall we say, eccentric, Orla McCool, with the legendary one-liner: "I don't smoke either, I just like meltin' stuff."

Sister Michael's Softer Side Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 2: As the students of Our Lady Immaculate Girls' School prepare for some daunting examinations, Sister Michael found it in her heart to ease any pre-exam anxiety, by reminding the student body: "If anyone is feeling anxious or worried or even if you just want to chat, please, please, do not come crying to me." How very touching.

Moral Compass Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 3: For Ma Mary, there's no greater moral compass than country music queen Dolly Parton. And, when accusing Erin of lying to get out of an upcoming exam, she forces her to "swear on Dolly" in a bid to learn the truth.

We Got The Gist Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 3: Nothing sums up the character of Michelle more than her hilariously blunt take on the Irish potato famine: "We got the gist. They ran out of spuds, everyone was raging."

Calling Childline Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 3: Stressed over an upcoming exam, Erin winds up in a hilariously heated exchange with her mother — one that leaves Erin wanting to call Childline. That is, however, until Michelle ever so casually reminds her: "You can't ring Childline every time your mother threatens to kill you."

Relax Derry Girls/Channel 4 Season 1, Episode 5: Granda Joe's laidback approach to the potential threat of violence — "Relax love, we've a good two or three hours before the rioting starts" — is a state of tranquillity I could only aspire to achieve.