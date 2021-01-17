After an almost two-year hiatus, the highly-anticipated third series of Channel 4's Derry Girls is finally on the horizon, and fans are counting down the days until Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla, and James grace our screens once again. Due to filming delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, there's still a little while left to wait before the arrival of season three. So, here are 8 shows to watch if you love Derry Girls to help carry you through, because there are plenty of top-notch alternatives to enjoy in the meantime.

Set in 1990s Londonderry, Ireland, Derry Girls revolves around the hilarious shenanigans of five teenage best friends amid the conflict of the Northern Irish troubles. Per the Radio Times, an optimistic era in Northern Ireland's turbulent history is the backdrop of the coming-of-age sitcom's third outing, which will see the gang look forward to a more peaceful future with the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.

Thankfully, modern Channel 4 classics including The Inbetweeners and Chewing Gum, Netflix original comedies such as Sex Education, and much, much more, are all on hand to assist in passing the time before Derry Girls makes its long-awaited return — and below you can find the very best options currently out there.

Chewing Gum Created by and starring Michaela Coel, this award-winning British sitcom centres on a young woman from a London estate, who ditches her no-good boyfriend and begins exploring her sexuality against the wishes of her strictly religious family — with hilarious consequences. Watch on Netflix

The Inbetweeners The misadventures of four best friends are at the centre of this coming-of-age Channel 4 comedy, which follows Will, Neil, Simon, and Jay as they navigate through their exceptionally awkward high school years. Watch on All 4

Can't Cope, Won't Cope Created by Stefanie Preissner, this Irish comedy-drama follows the antics of two twenty-something best pals with opposite personalities, as they attempt to balance their partying ways with a more grown-up approach to adulthood. Watch on Netflix

My Mad Fat Diary Based on the novel by Rae Earl, this 2013 teen comedy tells the story of 16-year-old Rae, who attempts to transition back into her normal life after spending four months in a psychiatric hospital. Watch on All 4

Bad Education Jack Whitehall stars as schoolteacher Alfie Wickers, who, in between some questionable teaching methods, attempts to impress his crush and appear cooler than he really is with the assistance of students at the fictional Abbey Grove School. Watch on Netflix

The End of the F***ing World This BAFTA-nominated dark comedy centres on teenagers Alyssa and James, who make an unlikely connection and head out on a road trip in search of Alyssa's real father. Watch on Netflix

Sex Education This Netflix original comedy-drama follows the story of an awkward teen with a sex therapist mother, who sets up an underground sex therapy clinic at high school with the help of one of his classmates. Watch on Netflix