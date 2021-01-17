After an almost two-year hiatus, the highly-anticipated third series of Channel 4's Derry Girls is finally on the horizon, and fans are counting down the days until Erin, Michelle, Clare, Orla, and James grace our screens once again. Due to filming delays brought on by the coronavirus pandemic, there's still a little while left to wait before the arrival of season three. So, here are 8 shows to watch if you love Derry Girlsto help carry you through, because there are plenty of top-notch alternatives to enjoy in the meantime.
Set in 1990s Londonderry, Ireland, Derry Girls revolves around the hilarious shenanigans of five teenage best friends amid the conflict of the Northern Irish troubles. Per the Radio Times, an optimistic era in Northern Ireland's turbulent history is the backdrop of the coming-of-age sitcom's third outing, which will see the gang look forward to a more peaceful future with the Good Friday Agreement of 1998.
Thankfully, modern Channel 4 classics including The Inbetweeners and Chewing Gum, Netflix original comedies such as Sex Education, and much, much more, are all on hand to assist in passing the time before Derry Girls makes its long-awaited return — and below you can find the very best options currently out there.