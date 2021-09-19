Books
Focusing on themes of belonging, love, and togetherness, The Bench is already a best-seller.
“It's a love story,” Markle said of The Bench, her best-selling children’s book inspired by her own family. And though there are many allusions to the Sussex’s setup – illustrations that look a lot like Prince Harry, two dogs here, a chicken coop there – it is a lovely poem that transcends the famous family.
Here are but a few of the most moving lines to warm your cockles.
Accompanying an illustration of a father and child in matching tutus, practising ballet moves, Markle writes: