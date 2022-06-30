These 10 Wild Real Housewives Fights & Moments Are Andy Cohen’s All-Time Faves

Celebrity
There are so many chaotic dinners.
Real Housewives producer Andy Cohen shared his 10 top moments from the franchise in a June 27 Instagram post.
No. 1: The top moment on his list is RHOBH’s Amsterdam fight between Lisa Rinna and Kim Richards, which got especially personal when Lisa’s husband was brought up. Yes, glasses were flung.
No. 2 Cohen is also fond of Teresa Giudice’s RHONJ table flip felt around the world. The fight between Teresa and Danielle Staub changed reality history for the franchise, as Caroline Manzo told People. “That moment gave anybody else coming after us license to go all out,” she said.