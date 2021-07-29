Celebrity
The celebrity impersonation challenge — a staple for the show — can make or break a contestant.
Gottmik was Paris Hilton’s makeup artist before becoming a Drag Race contestant, so it’s no wonder Gottmik nailed an impersonation of the socialite. The Season 13 finalist created one of the most spot-on transformations and had the Hilton’s nasal drawl down. That’s hot!
Getty Images/YouTube
Aquaria was an unexpected Snatch Game winner on Season 10 as “Melahhhhhnia” Trump. The Season 10 frontrunner nailed the former first lady’s look and mannerisms, including the confused blinking and the light-blue Tiffany gift box she gave to RuPaul (like the one Michelle Obama received IRL).