13 Spell Books For Every Type Of Witch

Forty years after the Satanic Panic first gripped the United States, witchcraft is one of the nation’s fastest-growing spiritual practices. If you’re looking to get into witchcraft, or just want to deepen your burgeoning practice, then let this list of spell books be your guide.

Once dubbed “the perfect religion for liberal millennials,” witchcraft isn’t a monolith. The term covers everything from Wicca and New Age movements to closed practices — such as Hoodoo and brujería — so there’s a lot of ground to cover here. We’ve put together a list of mostly tradition-non-specific books below, but there are a few titles, such as Lorraine Monteagut’s Brujas and Abiola Abrams’ African Goddess Initiation, chosen specifically for magick practitioners from marginalized communities.

Whether you’re coming to magick via WitchTok or the recent crop of witchy books, there’s something for you on the list below. Here, the best spell books to pick up at your local bookstore.

1 The Spell Book for New Witches: Essential Spells to Change Your Life 'The Spell Book for New Witches: Essential Spells to Change Your Life' by Ambrosia Hawthorn Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon Witchcraft newcomers would do well to check out Ambrosia Hawthorn’s The Spell Book for New Witches. Including spells for confidence, wealth, romance, and more, Hawthorn’s slim tome is a great point of entry.

2 Buckland’s Complete Book of Witchcraft 'Buckland’s Complete Book of Witchcraft' by Raymond Buckland Amazon $22.99 See On Amazon A doorstopper at nearly 700 pages, Buckland’s Complete Book of Witchcraft is a comprehensive classic of Wiccan literature, celebrating its 35th birthday in 2021.

3 Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color 'Brujas: The Magic and Power of Witches of Color' by Lorraine Monteagut Amazon $26.99 See On Amazon In Brujas, Cuban-Colombian author Lorraine Monteagut explores the lives and experiences of BIPOC witches reclaiming ancestral traditions for their modern-day practices.

4 African Goddess Initiation: Sacred Rituals for Self-Love, Prosperity, and Joy 'African Goddess Initiation: Sacred Rituals for Self-Love, Prosperity, and Joy' by Abiola Abrams Underground Books $24.99 See On Underground Books A spiritual guide for women of the African diaspora, Abiola Abrams’ African Goddess Initiation contains intimate self-care rituals from across the continent.

5 The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More 'The Green Witch: Your Complete Guide to the Natural Magic of Herbs, Flowers, Essential Oils, and More' by Arin Murphy-Hiscock Amazon $17.99 See On Amazon Green witchcraft focuses on nature and its blessings, incorporating herbs, crystals, and more in a holistic practice that celebrates life and living things. Arin Murphy-Hiscock’s The Green Witch is the perfect starting point for anyone interested in green witchery.

6 1001 Spells: The Complete Book of Spells for Every Purpose '1001 Spells: The Complete Book of Spells for Every Purpose' by Cassandra Eason Amazon $19.95 See On Amazon If you want to focus solely on spellcraft, there’s Cassandra Eason’s 1001 Spells, which contains handy how-to’s for every possible scenario, in every possible aspect of your life.

7 City Witchery: Accessible Rituals, Practices & Prompts for Conjuring and Creating in a Magical Metropolis 'City Witchery: Accessible Rituals, Practices & Prompts for Conjuring and Creating in a Magical Metropolis' by Lisa Marie Basile Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon Caught up in the hustle and bustle of city life? Check out Lisa Marie Basile’s City Witchery, which will help you carve your own path to spiritual satisfaction, even in the middle of a concrete jungle.

8 Love Magic: Over 250 Magical Spells and Potions for Getting It, Keeping It, and Making It Last 'Love Magic: Over 250 Magical Spells and Potions for Getting It, Keeping It, and Making It Last' by Lilith Dorsey Brain Lair Books $23.73 See On Brain Lair Books Looking for a little magical spark to help your love life along? Lilith Dorsey’s Love Magic contains 250 spells that address every aspect of romance, including pleasure, seduction, and harmony.

9 Practical Magic for Beginners: Exercises, Rituals, and Spells for the New Mystic 'Practical Magic for Beginners: Exercises, Rituals, and Spells for the New Mystic' by Maggie Haseman Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon If you aren’t sure where to start with spellcrafting, check out Maggie Haseman’s Practical Magic for Beginners, which includes information on chakras, auras, spirit guides, divination rituals, and more.

10 Psychic Witch: A Metaphysical Guide to Meditation, Magick & Manifestation 'Psychic Witch: A Metaphysical Guide to Meditation, Magick & Manifestation' by Mat Auryn Amazon $18.99 See On Amazon From professional psychic and Witches & Pagans Magazine columnist Mat Auryn comes Psychic Witch, a beginner’s guide to energy manipulation.

11 The House Witch: Your Complete Guide to Creating a Magical Space with Rituals and Spells for Hearth and Home 'The House Witch: Your Complete Guide to Creating a Magical Space with Rituals and Spells for Hearth and Home' by Arin Murphy-Hiscock Amazon $16.99 See On Amazon Another title from Murphy-Hiscock, The House Witch helps you to bring magick into every corner of your home. If you’re all about hygge, you’ll be all about this book.

12 Crystals for Beginners: The Guide to Get Started with the Healing Power of Crystals 'Crystals for Beginners: The Guide to Get Started with the Healing Power of Crystals' by Karen Frazier Amazon $14.99 See On Amazon Crystals — they’re everywhere! Whether you want to learn how to use crystals in your practice or just want to know which shiny rocks to keep around the house, Karen Frazier’s Crystals for Beginners is a great place to start.