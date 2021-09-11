12 Quotes From The Parent Trap That Are Even Better In 2021

There’s so much to love about The Parent Trap that it's difficult to choose a favourite part of what makes this iconic movie so special. Of course, there’s the cast. The Nancy Meyers directorial debut was a starting block for a relatively unknown young Lindsay Lohan, who worked twice as hard to play both Hallie and Annie – that’s right, despite the conspiracy theories and what many of the kids watching the film believed, Lohan didn’t actually have a twin. Add acting royalty such as Natasha Richardson (Widow’s Peak, Nell) and Dennis Quaid (Breaking Away, The Right Stuff) and you’re onto a winner.

Then there are The Parent Trap locations. With the relationship between parents spanning two continents, we get the full experience of the Nancy Meyers aesthetic from Knightsbridge in London to Napa Valley, California, not forgetting the journeys between them – who could forget that hilarious plane ride? And then you have the style. The gloriously ‘90s style. From the polar opposite twins’ London vs. Californian get ups, to Meredith Blake’s evil-stepmother-chic style, The Parent Trap has it all. (Don’t tell me you didn’t want a matching Alice band for every outfit after watching it.)

And lastly, but by absolutely no means least, you have the story and script. Based on the 1961 film of the same name, which, in turn, was an adaptation of Erich Kästner's 1949 German novel Lottie and Lisa (Das doppelte Lottchen), it's a lovable story that has transcended generations and languages. I mean, who wouldn’t love a heartwarming story about two long-lost twins reuniting at camp and getting their divorced parents back together after 11 years? Throw in the cheeky pranking antics at camp and hilarious quips from the ensemble cast, and the script really does make the story.

Relive the joy with the best quotes from The Parent Trap that are even better than you remembered.

Disney “Let me see... I know how to fence and you don't? Or, I have class and you don't? Take your pick.” – Annie James When asked by Hallie what the real difference is between her and her long lost twin, Annie has the perfect comeback quip.

“I have a brilliant beyond brilliant idea!” – Hallie Parker You can literally see the cogs turning in her head making up the sister’s plan to switch places (spoiler alert!).

Disney “Look at me Martin, have you ever seen me like this?! No, don’t answer that.” – Elizabeth James Showcasing the incredible, yet rarely seen, comedy genius of Natasha Richardson, this scene is five minutes of giggles for kids, but rewatching as a young woman means feeling complete empathy for poor Elizabeth.

“Oh, I would pay big money to see that woman climb a mountain.” – Chessy Nick’s long-term maid and friend Chessy tries to bite her lip when it comes to her opinions on his glamorous young wife-to-be, Meredith. But the idea of her going on a camping trip? Too much not to utter something under her breath. Us too, Chessy.

“Being young and beautiful isn’t a crime, you know.” – Meredith Blake When The Parent Trap came out, Meredith Blake was clearly the villain. But now? She’s become more of an inspiration. An attractive twenty-something doing well in her career and about to marry a man who owns a vineyard? Yes, please!

“If you ask me the bouquet is a little too robust for a Merlot, but then again I am partial to the softer California grape.” – Hallie Parker (as Annie James) For a young, impressionable girl like myself at the time, watching a 12-year-old sip red wine at the dinner table with her mother and grandfather was the height of sophistication, and the quote? *Chef’s kiss*. One to remember and pull out at fancy restaurants.

Disney “Oh, don't do this to me. I'm already seeing double.” – Elizabeth James One of those clever Disney jokes put into the movies to make the parents laugh, this line might’ve gone over the heads of children watching at the time, but is something we can all appreciate (and probably relate to) on a rewatch.

“She's drunk! She's never had more than one glass of wine her entire life and she chooses today to show up totally zonked!” – Annie James I’m not quite sure why Americans seem to think that Brits all speak like a chimney sweep, but Lindsay Lohan’s delivery of this line (in particular “zonked”) had me in fits of giggles.

“Honey, you’ve never looked better.” – Hallie Parker When locked up in their isolation cabin at Camp Walden, the girls concoct their plan to swap places. Starting by cutting Annie’s hair, they start the process of making her look more like Hallie, and well, Hallie is owning her mirror image.

“T-H-E-M, them. Get the picture?” – Nick Parker When asked to choose between his fiancée and his kids by Meredith, Nick does what any father would do and doesn’t skip a beat choosing Annie and Hallie. The added sass of copying Meredith’s “get the picture?”, however, is totally optional.

Disney “Other end, Madame.” – Martin Elizabeth gets suitably sloshed on the plane to California (as anyone on their way to see an ex would), and as Martin, her long-suffering butler, tries to help her out of the car, her foot appears instead. Despite the physical comedy, it’s Martin’s hilariously quick (yet polite) response that had me in stitches.