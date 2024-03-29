Beyoncé's "Ameriican Requiem" Lyrics Challenge The Country Music World

As Beyoncé said herself, her new album, Cowboy Carter, isn’t a country album — “it’s a Beyoncé album.” Instead of conforming to country norms, the singer is making the genre her own, and in the opening song, “Ameriican Requiem,” she challenges the notion of what’s considered country music.

Beyoncé previously explained that Cowboy Carter was inspired by an experience “where I did not feel welcomed… and it was very clear that I wasn’t.” The Beyhive quickly suspected it was her performance of “Daddy Lessons” with The Chicks at the 2016 Country Music Awards.

“The criticisms I faced when I first entered this genre forced me to propel past the limitations that were put on me,” she wrote. “Act ii is a result of challenging myself, and taking my time to bend and blend genres together to create this body of work.”

Around the same time, the Grammys country committee rejected “Daddy Lessons” when Bey submitted it for consideration in the country categories, stopping any potential nominations. Now, as she heads into her era, Beyoncé is questioning what it means to be country.

The Meaning Of “Ameriican Requiem”

Beyoncé supports Jay-Z as he accepts the Dr. Dre Global Impact Award during the 2024 GRAMMY Awards on February 04, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. Kevin Mazur/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Beyoncé slyly nods to her 2016 CMAs performance right off the bat, referring to comments that were reportedly made in the audience as she was performing. “It's a lot of talkin' goin' on while I sing my song,” she states on the chorus. “Can you hear me? I said, do you hear me?”

She continues to ask these questions over a blur of psychedelic Western guitars and gospel-esque belting, pleading for unity and defiance. “Can we stand for something?” she asks. “Now is the time to face the wind.” In the second verse, she reaches a catharsis, linking her Southern upbringing to the country industry backlash.

“They used to say I spoke too country, then the rejection came, said I wasn't country enough,” she sings. “Said I wouldn't saddle up, but if that ain't country, tell me, what is? Tread my bare feet on solid ground for years. They don't, don't know how hard I had to fight for this when I sing my song.”

Beyoncé’s “Ameriican Requiem” Lyrics

Read the full lyrics to Beyoncé’s “Ameriican Requiem” below.

Nothin' really is

For things to say the same, they have to change again

Hello, my old friends

You change your name but not the ways you play pretend

American Requiem, yeah

The big ideas (yeah) are buried here (yeah)

Amen

It's a lot of talkin' goin' on

While I sing my song

Can you hear me?

I said, "Do you hear me?"

Looker there, looker there, now

Looker there, looker there

Looker looker, looker there, looker there

Looker looker, looker there, looker there

Looker looker, looker there, looker there (Oh, yeah)

Looker looker, looker there, looker there

It's a lot of chatter in here

But let me make myself clear (Oh)

Can you hear me? (Huh)

Or, do you fear me? (Wow)

Can we stand for something?

Now is the time to face the wind (Ow)

Covered in peace and love, y'all

Oh, a lot of takin' up space

Salty tears beyond my gaze

Can you stand me?

(Can you stand me? Can you stand me? Can you stand me?) Ooh, ah

And we'll stand (Can you stand me? Can you stand me? Can you stand me? Can you stand me? Can you stand me? Can you stand me?)

Can you stand with me?

Can we stand for something?

Now is the time to face the wind

Now ain't the time to pretend

Now is the time to let love in

Take me to myself (To myself)

It's a lot of talkin' goin' on (Oh)

While I sing my song (Yeah)

Do you hear me when I say I—?

Do you hear me when I say I—?

Looker there, looker there

Looker, look

Looker-looker-looker-looker-looker

Looker-looker there, looker there

L-l-l-l-l-l-l-l-l-l-looker there

Oh, looker there, looker there

Looker there, looker there (Can you stand me? Can you stand me? Can you stand me?)

L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L-L (Can you stand me? Can you stand me?)

Can we stand for something?

Now is the time to face the wind (Now is the time to face the wind)

Now ain't the time to pretend

Now is the time to let love in (To let love in)

Together, can we stand?

Looker there, liquor in my hand

The grandbaby of a Mucha Man

Gadsden, Alabama

Got whole god dammed, rooted in Louisiana

They used to say I spoke too country

Then the rejection came, said I wasn't country enough

Said I wouldn't saddle up, but

If that ain't country, tell me, what is?

Tread my bare feet on solid ground for years

They don't, don't know how hard I had to fight for this

When I sing my song

(When I sing my song, oh, they go ham)

(When the angels come and take my hand) (Oh, no)

Goodbye to what has been

Pretty house that we never settled in

A funeral for fair-weather friends

I am the one that cleansed me of my father’s sins

American Requiem

The men ideas (Yeah), are buried here (Yeah) Amen