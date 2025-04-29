The Ultimate Guide To Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter Merch

Beyoncé has a habit of breaking our wallets, if not our souls as well. The only thing that might be harder to get than the singer’s concert tickets is her Cowboy Carter Tour merch.

Thankfully for us (and sadly for our bank accounts), Beyoncé’s artist merchandise tends to be unique, distinctive, and of high quality, making it extremely covetable among the Beyhive and beyond. Therefore, some planning may be required, especially if you’re trying to stick to a specific budget or beat the lines to get special items.

If you’re not the type to brave long lines at the stadium, you can also get a piece of Cowboy Carter before the show even begins. Here’s everything you need to know about Beyoncé’s tour merch.

What To Buy At Beyoncé’s Merch Stand

Outside of every stadium, Beyoncé sets up a Cowboy Carter Tour truck to sell merch, which is nearly impossible to miss. The truck sells the largest inventory of items at the show, displaying a huge assortment of Cowboy Carter-themed T-shirts and country attire.

At the April 28 show, the black “Jolene’s” shirt and the white long-sleeve tee were the quickest to sell out, so make sure to arrive early if you’re eyeing those pieces. Other highlights include denim jean shorts, two different cowboy hats, simple logo hoodies, and a T-shirt that declared: “This ain’t a country show. This is a Beyoncé show.”

Most T-shirts are priced at $55, with the long-sleeve options costing $70. The hoodies go for $150, while the denim shorts cost $90 and the jerseys retail for $80. The accessories are a tad lower-priced, with both cowboy hats going for $50, her iconic fans costing $35, and patch sets available for $20.

If you can’t find the truck, a select number of merch stands are set up inside the stadium corridors as well. However, on opening night, the inside stands featured a more limited selection of items, and after doors opened, faced even longer lines than the truck.

What To Buy At Beyoncé’s Online Store

Beyoncé is not selling any of her Cowboy Carter Tour merch online — at least not yet. However, there are many exclusive Cowboy Carter pieces available on her website that cannot be bought at the merch stand.

The most significant offering is the Cowboy Carter art book, which may serve as a substitute for the traditional tour book that is not available at the show. The book retails for $74 and has been restocked after selling out its initial run.

Shop Beyoncé

If you’re looking for more traditional Cowboy Carter merch without the tour dates or cities, Bey’s website has you covered with an array of options. There’s a denim jacket, something that is not sold at the show but will set you back $300. If you want to be decked out in merch for the concert, rather than just wearing it afterwards, Bey’s online store is where to start.