Beyoncé’s Kids Stole The Show At The Cowboy Carter Tour

Step aside, Beyoncé — this isn’t your show anymore. On April 28, the singer kicked off the Cowboy Carter Tour with her first of five shows at Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. In true Bey fashion, she delivered both a feast for the eyes and a thought-provoking experience. However, it was her two special guests who truly stole the show.

Just like on her Renaissance World Tour in 2023, Beyoncé’s 13-year-old daughter Blue Ivy Carter served as a backup dancer during the show. But on the Cowboy Carter Tour, she earns her title in the tour credits with several appearances, beginning with the rousing “YA YA,” where she blended in perfectly with her fellow dancers.

However, it was Blue Ivy’s third routine, for her mom’s tender ballad “PROTECTOR” that brought the stadium to tears. Bey’s 7-year-old daughter Rumi Carter joined the two, wearing her own custom golden Oscar de la Renta dress. She walked onstage and sweetly hugged her mom as her sister watched and embraced them from above, sending the crowd into an emotional frenzy.

As seen in a viral clip, Rumi emulated her mom’s routine on the sidelines while awaiting her cue, proving that she was ready to take the stage.

Parkwood Entertainment / Julian Dakdouk / Mason Poole

Near the end of the song, Beyoncé held Rumi’s hand and guided her to the front of the stage, where Rumi ecstatically waved to the audience before joyously hugging her mom once again. As Blue Ivy led her sister off the stage, Bey told her that she did a “beautiful job” and asked the crowd to “give it up for Rumi.” Naturally, this led to the loudest cheers and applause of the night.

Blue Ivy continued to shine throughout the night, performing during tracks like “AMERICA HAS A PROBLEM” and “TEXAS HOLD ‘EM,” repeating her square-dancing routine from the Beyoncé Bowl in December.

Parkwood Entertainment / Julian Dakdouk / Mason Poole

However, her shining moment came during the ballroom battle after “ALIEN SUPERSTAR,” where Blue Ivy strutted down the catwalk to the tune of her mom and dad Jay-Z’s collab “Deja Vu,” proving that she’s the spitting image of both. She then led her fellow dancers in her own routine, demonstrating how far she has come with choreography (and hair-whipping). Clearly, she won the dance battle.