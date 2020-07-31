Beyoncé's newest project is truly a family affair, both onscreen and off. The singer released her new visual album on Disney+ on July 31, and at the very end of the film, Beyoncé dedicated Black Is King to her son, Sir Carter, who she shares with Jay-Z. Accompanied by sweet home footage of her dancing with her three-year-old son, the onscreen text explains that Black is King is "Dedicated to my son, Sir Carter," as well as, "to all our sons and daughters, the sun and the moon bow for you. You are the keys to the kingdom."

Black Is King — which was conceived as a visual companion to the music Beyoncé released on The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 — also features cameos from Beyoncé's two other children. Sir's older sister, Blue Ivy, and twin, Rumi, appear in "Brown Skin Girl," where they dance alongside their grandmother, Tina Knowles, while wearing coordinating floral dresses. 8-year-old Blue later appears in "My Power," where she steals the show in a rainbow dress and chic accessories. (Blue Ivy can also be heard singing on "Brown Skin Girl" and starred in the original music video, which was released in September 2019.)

