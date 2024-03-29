Beyoncé’s new album Cowboy Carter features a slew of secret collaborations, including an unexpected number with none other than Hannah Montana. On the new song “II Most Wanted,” Bey teams up with fellow Grammy winner Miley Cyrus for a soulful country ballad that showcases their shared Southern roots.

Some fans thought that “II Most Wanted” would be a Lady Gaga collaboration, after a viral theory predicted that she would join forces with Bey once again on Cowboy Carter for their long-awaited “Telephone” continuation. Instead, Cyrus joins Bey to tell a story about an enduring ride-or-die friendship between a criminal duo in America.

Unlike other A-list collabs, where the feature is relegated to background vocals, this is a true duet. Cyrus and Bey trade bars in the verses before coming together on the chorus with beautiful harmonies. “I'll be your shotgun rider ‘til the day I die,” they croon together. “Smoke out the window flyin' down the 405. I'll be your backseat baby, drivin’ you crazy anytime you like.”

Bey & Miley’s History

Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus and Rihanna perform at Fashion Rocks on September 5, 2008 in New York City. Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images

Neither Beyoncé nor Cyrus gave any indication that they were working together, but the two go way back. Both of them appeared on the all-star 2008 charity single “Just Stand Up!” and performed it next to each other at Fashion Rocks, which has gone viral several times over the years.

A decade later, Cyrus gave a shoutout to Queen Bey on her She Is Coming track “Cattitude,” nodding to her former clothing line House of Deréon. “For my 16th birthday, I got Deréon from the house of the queen,” Cyrus said. As if fans needed any more clarification, she proudly screamed “Beyoncé” while performing the song live.

“II Most Wanted” Lyrics

“II Most Wanted” can be interpreted in many different ways, from a tale of friendship to a true romantic ballad. Fans think the song interpolates Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 song, “Landslide,” making it feel even more like an instant classic.

Read the full lyrics below.

[Miley Cyrus & Beyoncé]

Know we're jumpin' the gun, but we're both still young

One day, we won't be

Didn't know what I want 'til I saw your face

Said goodbye to the old me

Came out of nowhere, didn't give no warnin'

Pedal so heavy like the two most wanted

And I don't know what you're doin' tonight

But I

I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die

Smoke out the window flyin' down the 405

I'll be your backseat baby, drivin' you crazy

Anytime you like

Woah, I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I

'Til the day I die

Making waves in the wind with my empty hand

My other hand on you

Been a while since I haven't tried to pull away

But it's time for something new

Came out of nowhere, didn't give no warnin'

Pedal so heavy like the two most wanted

And I don't know what you're doin' tonight

But I

I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die

Smoke out the window flyin' down the 405

Yeah, I'll be your backseat baby, drivin' you crazy

Anytime you like

Woah, I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I

'Til the day I die

[Post-Chorus: Beyoncé, Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus]

('Til the day I, 'til the day I, 'til the day I die)

'Til the day I die ('Til the day I, 'til the day I, 'til the day I die)

[Bridge: Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus, Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus]

I know we're jumpin' the gun and we're both still young

But one day, we won't be

I’d go wherever you take me, seems kind of crazy

Ooh, oh

I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I die

We're gettin' high 'til we don't realize time is passin' by

Yeah, I'll be your backseat baby, I'm drivin' you crazy

Anytime you like, oh, woah

I'll be your shotgun rider 'til the day I

'Til the day I die