Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Pays Homage To Her Southern Roots

To the surprise of the Hive, Beyoncé announced a new album and dropped not one, but two songs during the 2024 Super Bowl, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”

Currently titled Act II, Queen Bey’s unnamed new album confirms what many fans had long suspected: Beyoncé is going country for the second act of a three-part project that began with 2022’s Renaissance.

What Is “Texas Hold ‘Em” About?

Featuring the Banjo and Viola skills of Rhiannon Giddens, the song’s title and lyrics refer to Houston-born Beyoncé’s hometown roots, as well as the famed poker game of the same name, with the lyrics: “So lay your cards down, down, down, down.”

Bey also belts out a string of nods to life in the south during the song’s chorus, including “real-live hoedown,” “There’s a heatwave,” and “There’s a tornado.”

In the country track, Beyoncé also sings to an unknown partner, telling them to get out of their Lexis and “stick around.” She adds in the chorus: “I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you.”

The cover of “Texas Hold 'Em.” @beyoncé/Instagram

Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Lyrics

This ain’t Texas

Ain’t no hold ’em

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus, and throw your keys up

Stick around, round, round, round, round

And I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now

There’s a tornado

In my city

In the basement that shit ain’t pretty

Rub your whiskey, cause we surviving

On red cup kisses, sweet redemption passing time, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, run me to the left

And spin me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind

This ain’t Texas

Ain’t no hold ’em

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus, and throw your keys up

Stick around, round, round, round, round

And I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me honey too

It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now

There’s a heatwave

Coming at us

Too hot to think straight

Too old to panic

All of the problems, just feel dramatic

Now we’re running to the first bar that we find, yeah

Ooh, one step to the right

We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice

Ooh, you run to the left

Just work me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind

This ain’t Texas

Ain’t no hold ’em

So lay your cards down, down, down, down

So park your Lexus, throw your keys up

Stick around, round, round, round, round

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some sugar on me, honey too

It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown

Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Come pour some liquor on me, honey too

It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown

Don’t be a ... come and take it to the floor now, ooh

Take it to the floor now, ooh

To the floor now, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh

Come take it to the floor now, ooh

And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you

Baby pour that sugar and liquor on me too