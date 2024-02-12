Music
Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Pays Homage To Her Southern Roots
Queen Bey released the track during the 2024 Super Bowl.
To the surprise of the Hive, Beyoncé announced a new album and dropped not one, but two songs during the 2024 Super Bowl, “16 Carriages” and “Texas Hold ‘Em.”
Currently titled Act II, Queen Bey’s unnamed new album confirms what many fans had long suspected: Beyoncé is going country for the second act of a three-part project that began with 2022’s Renaissance.
What Is “Texas Hold ‘Em” About?
Featuring the Banjo and Viola skills of Rhiannon Giddens, the song’s title and lyrics refer to Houston-born Beyoncé’s hometown roots, as well as the famed poker game of the same name, with the lyrics: “So lay your cards down, down, down, down.”
Bey also belts out a string of nods to life in the south during the song’s chorus, including “real-live hoedown,” “There’s a heatwave,” and “There’s a tornado.”
In the country track, Beyoncé also sings to an unknown partner, telling them to get out of their Lexis and “stick around.” She adds in the chorus: “I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you.”
Beyoncé’s “Texas Hold ‘Em” Lyrics
This ain’t Texas
Ain’t no hold ’em
So lay your cards down, down, down, down
So park your Lexus, and throw your keys up
Stick around, round, round, round, round
And I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey too
It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now
There’s a tornado
In my city
In the basement that shit ain’t pretty
Rub your whiskey, cause we surviving
On red cup kisses, sweet redemption passing time, yeah
Ooh, one step to the right
We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, run me to the left
And spin me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind
This ain’t Texas
Ain’t no hold ’em
So lay your cards down, down, down, down
So park your Lexus, and throw your keys up
Stick around, round, round, round, round
And I’d be damned if I can’t slow dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me honey too
It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now
And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some liquor on me, honey too
It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now
There’s a heatwave
Coming at us
Too hot to think straight
Too old to panic
All of the problems, just feel dramatic
Now we’re running to the first bar that we find, yeah
Ooh, one step to the right
We headed to the dive bar we always thought was nice
Ooh, you run to the left
Just work me in the middle boy, I can’t read your mind
This ain’t Texas
Ain’t no hold ’em
So lay your cards down, down, down, down
So park your Lexus, throw your keys up
Stick around, round, round, round, round
And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some sugar on me, honey too
It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown
Don’t be a bitch, come and take it to the floor now
And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you
Come pour some liquor on me, honey too
It’s a real-live boogie and a real-live hoedown
Don’t be a ... come and take it to the floor now, ooh
Take it to the floor now, ooh
To the floor now, ooh, ooh, ooh, ooh
Come take it to the floor now, ooh
And I’d be damned if I cannot dance with you
Baby pour that sugar and liquor on me too